Despite being one of the league’s best, tight end Darren Waller is still waiting on a lucrative extension from the Raiders. As the Las Vegas Raiders continue to build their team from a “win now” point of view, the team’s strategies and transactions shift towards the short term. Since Davante Adams’ and Hunter Renfrow’s contracts both run at least four years each, that is currently where the Raiders’ window for success stands. Darren Waller is still waiting.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO