The Washington Nationals have a 33.7 percent win rate. That is the worst record in Major League baseball at this point of the 2022 season. Scary to think the Nats need to go 20-44 just to finish at 53-109 and could be without Juan Soto and Josh Bell after August 2nd — but then again the Nats are 33-65 with them.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO