Cincinnati, OH

American Airlines adds more flights ahead of NFL season

By Kaycee Sloan
WLWT 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — American Airlines announced on Monday they will be adding several non-stop flights to some of this year's most anticipated NFL games. The airline says outbound flights for the games will depart on Friday evening or Saturday morning and will return Monday morning. They are also adding more seats between...

www.wlwt.com

The Associated Press

Plum's 3s lead Aces over Sky in WNBA Commissioner's Cup

CHICAGO (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 12 of her 24 points in the first quarter as the Las Vegas Aces raced to an early 23-point lead, then held on for a 93-83 victory over the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night to win the second WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship. Plum, who won the All-Star MVP in Chicago a few weeks ago, hit six of her nine 3-point attempts. “We were moving the ball really well and I just happened to be the beneficiary of a lot of wide-open looks,” Plum said. “You know I came into the game telling myself to be really patient and just let it come, but it came really early.” Chelsea Gray had 19 points — including nine pivotal points in the third quarter — and earned MVP of the game.
CHICAGO, IL
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Seafood in Chicago

As oceanic as it may look, Lake Michigan is in fact not an ocean. But Chicago doesn’t let its lack of salt water hinder its proclivity for world-class fish and seafood. Despite the fact that the Midwest city is nowhere near any place where fresh lobster, mussels, and oysters naturally exist, you can find all of those things in abundance anyway—from high-end surf & turf temples to low-key classics slinging smoked sable and shrimp ceviche tostadas. Be it grilled, skewered, fried, or piled high on a luxe seafood tower like some sort of bivalve Jenga, there’s so much fresh fish here you’d think you were in Boston or Ibiza. So the next time you’d like to trick your taste buds into thinking you’re on a yacht in Spain, these are the 13 best seafood restaurants in Chicago that’ll scratch that nautical itch.
CHICAGO, IL
letsbeardown.com

THE BEARS DID A GREAT GESTURE FOR YOUNGER HIGH SCHOOLERS!

The Chicago Bears have consistently been one of the most involved teams when it comes to helping out kids and the less fortunate! Well, the trend continued today as the team invited the Highland Park football team out for practice today. Check out the photos! What an amazing moment this...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
nypressnews.com

You can’t go dome again

Forgive me for lapsing into Yiddishkeit. But to see the mayor drag out the dome will-o-wisp, like a much-adored toddler’s blankie now worn to a nubbin, and wave it over her head, as if it were an original genius divination of her own — it taps into a well of deep Chicago nostalgia. It makes me want to set up a cart in Maxwell Street and start selling bottles of Professor Steinberg’s Amazing Old World Cure-All.
CHICAGO, IL
classichits106.com

Illinois team heads to Senior League World Series

An Illinois team from the Burbank American Little League is set to make their debut at the Senior League World Series. They defeated local team D20 All-Stars with players from LaSalle, Peru, Oglesby, and Bi County as well as a team from Southern Little League from Grand Rapids Michigan to clench the title Wednesday. Wednesday nights game concluded with a walk off single. Illinois had three runs in the bottom of the 7th inning to clench the title with a final score of 7-6 over Michigan. The Central States games were hosted in Peru this week at Washington and Veteran’s Parks. There were eight teams that competed for the title from all over the Central States area.
PERU, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Another front overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Skies may actually clear a bit overnight until another front moves into our area. Scattered showers may be around for the morning rush, but not expecting thunderstorms. Rain chance is only 20% and confined to the morning. Once the front clears, dry air moves in for a sunny afternoon. TONIGHT: Shower chance by daybreak. Low 67.THURSDAY: Morning shower chance, then clearing. High 82.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Two Chicago Hospitals Land on US News and World Report's ‘Best Hospitals in America' List

Two Chicago hospitals have been named as some of the best hospitals in the country, according to a new report. U.S. News and World Report's annual list of "America's Best Hospitals," released Tuesday, ranks the top 20 "Honor Roll" hospitals on a point system, evaluating overall performance at 4,300 hospitals in specific specialties, traditional and alternative treatments, as well as processes for common procedures and conditions like congestive heart failure, diabetes, hip and knee replacements, stroke, cancer surgeries and more.
CHICAGO, IL
Jennifer Geer

What are the 10 best diners in Chicago according to Yelp?

Whether your craving is for an omelet, a Reuben sandwich, or maybe some fluffy pancakes, Yelp has you covered. (CHICAGO) Chicago may be known internationally for its diverse restaurant scene with its trendy new spots and fine dining, but what if all you really want is a greasy cheeseburger, fries, and a milkshake?
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Businessman blames the behavior of ‘savages’ as city revokes his Lincoln Park restaurant’s licenses

Even after freshly losing his business to Chicago license enforcers, Rashad Bailey speaks energetically, enthusiastically, passionately. “They got a sticker on my door. They f*cking won,” he conceded Tuesday morning. After a 14-month battle, the city shuttered his Lincoln Park restaurant, Dinner and a Movie, permanently on Friday. “Plus one for White Chicago. Racism won.”
CHICAGO, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Former Chicago high school basketball star gunned down

MAYWOOD, Ill. (AP) — Police in the the Chicago suburb of Maywood are investigating the shooting death of a former high school basketball star and her mother is pleading with whomever killed her daughter to surrender to police. Margo Rainey said at a prayer vigil that she is ready to tell the killer of 22-year-old Dylanla Rainey that “I forgive you.” Dylanla Rainey was shot to death as she pulled up to her home on Sunday afternoon. No arrests have been made. She and her twin sisters were stay players at Marshall High School in Chicago when her team won the Class 2A state championship in 2018.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Photos: The O'Jays and Isley Brothers Chicago Show

After more than 60 years of electrifying people all over the world, the legendary R&B Soul group The O’Jays, which embarked on their final tour earlier this year, performed for the last time in Chicago. The tour is being billed as the “Last Stop On The Love Train." The...
CHICAGO, IL
Flying Magazine

An Old Airplane Gets a Familiar New Owner

Dean Del Bene, the aircraft's original owner (right), with new owner Mark Riedel. [Photo: Meg Godlewski]. One of the best parts of attending EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, is catching up with people whom you have known over the years—for me, one of those people is Dean Del Bene from Chicago, Illinois. When I met Del Bene many years ago, he was the owner and pilot of a 1937 Stinson SR-9C painted in the vintage colors of American Airlines. The words “ROUTE TRAINER” were emblazoned on the side as this aircraft was used to train pilots.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBBM News Radio

Eli's grows its cheesecake business on the Northwest Side

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Hang on to your belts: Eli’s Cheesecake is expanding on Chicago’s Northwest Side. Executives broke ground Tuesday on an expansion of the company's production facility, which will grow to 104,000 square feet. The family-run business expects to finish by early next year in the Dunning community.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Among Top 10 US Cities Homebuyers Are Looking to Leave: Report

With the rising costs of housing and difficulty finding affordable options, some homeowners believe relocating is their best choice. A report published Friday by the real estate firm Redfin.com found a record 32.6% of users sought to move from one metro area to another in the second quarter, with surging costs putting expensive metro areas out of reach. While home sales are falling and supply is starting to rise following a pandemic-driven buying frenzy, homebuyers who can afford to relocate are doing so at "unprecedented levels," the report found.
CHICAGO, IL
1077 WRKR

A Big Piece of Chicago’s Kiddieland Is Now In La Porte, Indiana

I was one of those lucky kids. My childhood was fun. I grew up with a great group of kids in my immediate neighborhood. My elementary school was half a block away, so no having to ride a bus. Since this was Chicago, the Lake (Michigan) was on the east side of downtown. And we had two amusement parks, one in the heart of the city (the legendary Riverview, on the northwest side of town) and Kiddieland was just to the west in Melrose Park.
LA PORTE, IN
Eater

Chef Dominque Tougne, Chicago’s Ambassador of French Culture, Dies at 56

Chicago’s culinary world and French community are mourning the loss of Chez Moi chef Dominque Tougne. Tougne, who opened another restaurant, French Quiche, in 2020, died on Wednesday, July 20, after suffering a heart attack. He was 56. Long before the burly, bald chef resembling French comic book character...
CHICAGO, IL

