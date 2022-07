CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Pet shelters across the nation are seeing lots of animals pass through their doors and the Heartland is no different. Southeast Missouri Pets out of Cape Girardeau County is once again overcrowded as they are looking for people to adopt a pet to free up some space and send these animals to a forever home.

