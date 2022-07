Gas station food is a Southern phenomenon, and it can run the full gamut from amazing, to, well, grim. There are a handful of local gas stations that offer food (not including the places that serve hot dogs on a roller grill!), but I recently stopped by Brooms Grocery and Diner, located at Big B’s EXXON in Ocean Springs, and was very impressed. It is now my go-to place when I am in a hurry, don’t want to spend a ton of money, and especially when I am craving Southern comfort food.

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO