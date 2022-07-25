ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightning blamed for sparking 3 fires in Mesa Verde National Park

By Danielle Chavira
 2 days ago

Lightning blamed for sparking 3 fires in Mesa Verde National Park 00:29

Mesa Verde National Park officials blame lightning for starting three fires in the park in a single day. A storm rolled over the park on July 22.

The Long Fire and Moccasin Fire were first spotted by ground crews while the third, the Soda Fire, was detected by a plane responding to the Long Fire.

Park officials say the Moccasin Fire was contained to a tenth of an acre; the Soda Fire is more remote on a single tree, seen from the Balcony House Overlook, but is not threatening any resources or public safety.

The Long Fire is the larges of the three at 24 acres. Firefighters had to be shuttled in via helicopter on July 23 and 24. On Saturday crews contained half of the perimeter while rain on Sunday helped with the rest.

Crew do no expect the fire to grow, however smoke might be visible for a few days.

The park remains open to the public.

