THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MET IN REGULAR SESSION TUESDAY NIGHT. THE MEETING BEGAN WITH HONORING SEVERAL INDIVIDUALS: JOE BAXTER FOR HIS SERVICES AS DIRECTOR OF LAWRENCEBURG-LAWRENCE COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT; LORETTO HIGH SCHOLL BAND DIRECTOR DARRELL BOSTON FOR HIS 30 PLUS YEARS AS A TEACHER AND BAND DIRECTOR; THE LAWRENCE COUNTY 6 AND UNDER ALL STAR BASEBALL TEAM FOR THE WINNING THE CAL RIPKEN STATE CHAMPIONSHIP AND THE LAWRENCE COUNTY 7 AND UNDER ALL STARS WHO ALSO WON THE CAL RIPKEN STATE CHAMPIONSHIP FOR THEIR DIVISION. THE SOUTH LAWRENCE BASEBALL TEAM WAS ALSO RECONIZED FOR THEIR 2022 TMSAA CLASS A BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP. THE SOUTH LAWRENCE BASKETBALL TEAM WILL BE RECOGNIZED AT AS LATER TIME FOR THEIR ACCOMPLISHMENT. LEADERS THEN TURNED TO A LENGTHY AGENDA IN WHICH ALL ITEMS WERE VOTED ON AND APPROVED WITH THE EXCEPTION OF A RESOLUTION TO PURCHASE PROPERTY ON HIGHWAY 43 NORTH IN SUMMERTOWN TO BE USED AS A STATION FOR EMS. THE RESOLUTION WAS AMENDED TO SEND BACK TO THE BUDGET COMMITTEE FOR FURTHER DISCUSSION. A RESOLUTION TO APPROVE NEW PROTOCOL GUILDLINES FOR LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS DID PASS AS DID RESOLUTIONS TO APPOINT BRANDI WILLIAMS AS PURCHASING AGENT FOR LAWRENCE COUNTY, AND A RESOLUTION FOR THE ADDITION OF RED OAK LANE, WHITE OAK LANE, JADA ROAD AND CREEK LANE TO THE OFFICIAL LAWRENCE COUINTY ROAD LIST. THE DECLARING OF THE SERVICE WEAPON OF DEPUTY JEFF DEAN AS SURPLUS AND TO AWARD IT IN RECOGNITION OF HIS YEARS OF SERVICE TO LAWRENCE COUNTY ALSO PASSED ALONG WITH A RESOLUTION TO APPROVE CERTAIN PROPOSED CAPITAL PROJECTS TO BE PAID FROM THE AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN ACT. A RESOLUTION TO PURCHASE A NEW BAILER FOR THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SOLID WASTE TRANSRER STATION WAS ALSO APPROVED AND A RESOLUTION TO APPROVE A CONTRACT BETWEEN LAWRENCE COUNTY AND TIER 1 ANIMAL SERVICES FOR ANIMAL CONTROL SERVICES TO BE PROVIDED AT AN ANNUAL COST NOT TO EXCEED $87,500 ALSO PASSED.

