Frisco, TX

UFC 277 'Embedded,' No. 1: Dad-chef Brandon Moreno tricks his kids into eating vegetables

 3 days ago
The UFC is back with its eighth pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is back to document what’s happening behind the scenes.

UFC 277 takes place Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+.

The main event features a highly anticipated rematch between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes after Pena shockingly submitted Nunes last December to become UFC women’s bantamweight champion. The two women also coached against each other on “The Ultimate Fighter 30.”

The co-main event features another rematch as former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno looks to reclaim gold in an interim title fight against Kai Kara-France, whom Moreno defeated by unanimous decision in December 2019.

The first episode of “Embedded” follows the featured fighters while they get ready for fight week. Here is the UFC’s description of the episode from YouTube:

Brandon Moreno helps a teammate prepare for Dana White’s Contender Series and makes breakfast. Champ Julianna Peña sets her sights on a belt defense and receives a special gift. Amanda Nunes arrives in Dallas with her family.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 277.

