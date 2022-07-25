ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Hot Spot: Kid Cudi Walks Off Stage At Rolling Loud & Kanye West Makes An Appearance At The Festival

By India Monee', Justin Thomas
 3 days ago

Fans at Rolling Loud showed Kid Cudi the ultimate disrespect. While on his set as the headliner, people from the audience threw things at him while on stage, like water bottles, and other forms of trash. This led the rapper to walk off stage during his set. It was probably because at the last minute Kanye West pulled out of being the headliner for the show, but then later made a surprise appearance during Lil Durk’s set.

Da Brat has more information about what else went down during Rolling Loud Miami.

Cleveland, OH
