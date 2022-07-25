ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

North Americans at the Tour de France - stage glory, breakaways, working for the winner

By Daniel Ostanek
Cycling News
Cycling News
 2 days ago

Three weeks ago, when seven Americans and four Canadians rolled down the start ramp in Copenhagen to kick off the 2022 Tour de France , few would have expected the race to conclude as – depending on how you view Tour history – the best race from a North American perspective since the Greg LeMond years.

The USA had waited a decade for a Tour stage win since Tyler Farrar's Redon sprint win in 2011 before Jumbo-Visma's Sepp Kuss soared to victory in Andorra last year. This time around, Israel-Premier Tech rider Hugo Houle broke a Canadian stage win duck stretching back to Steve Bauer in 1988.

There was GC success, too, as EF Education-EasyPost climber Neilson Powless – who lay four seconds off the yellow jersey at one point in the race – took either country's best result in seven years with 13th place in Paris.

After a nadir of just three North American starters in 2017, the numbers are also looking up, with the 11 men taking on the Tour the joint-most since the days of LeMond, Hampsten, Bauer and 7-Eleven at the 1986 race.

Away from Houle's emotional win in Foix and Powless' GC battling, the likes of Kuss and Brandon McNulty played vital roles for GC contenders Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar in the high mountains, while numerous others – Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo), Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech), Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) – were mainstays in the breakaway.

Read more

Bauer 'proud' of Houle's first Canadian Tour de France win in 34 years

Simmons: I'm still trying to figure out what I can and can't do

Pogacar snatches yellow jersey from Powless’ grasp at Tour de France

Over the closing stages of this year's Tour, Cyclingnews spoke to several of the riders involved in what has been a very successful three weeks in France for the USA and Canada to find out what they thought of their own achievements at the race.

"It was a good Tour for North America, for sure," Powless told Cyclingnews outside the EF Education-EasyPost bus as the post-Tour celebrations were ramping up on the Champs-Elysées.

"It feels like we've come a long way from just Sepp and I a few years ago. So, it's really good to see and I think that the USA definitely deserves it. We have a lot of really strong riders.

"We don't have like the most riders in the peloton, but they're guys that are there are all really quality guys. So, hopefully, we can continue to race at the top level and hopefully inspire more Americans to do the same."

Powless, the first Native American to race the Tour on making his debut two years ago, made the break four times during the race and fought for the stage win on two of the most prestigious stage finishes – Arenberg and L'Alpe d'Huez.

He finished fourth on both, with the first launching him to within 13 seconds of the race lead, a margin that narrowed to just four the next day in Longwy. In the end, he didn't make it into the maillot jaune but vowed to keep trying for that and for stage victories in future.

"It's the highest I've finished in the Tour so that feels good and early on," Powless said. "I came super close to [yellow] this year. Coming here next year I think it's definitely going to take a bit of luck to get into the same situation again but getting that close has made me realise that it's possible.

"So even if it's not possible to win the thing overall, I think it's definitely a possibility to at least hold the yellow jersey, so that's definitely going to be a big goal for me next year.

"Hopefully next year they'll let me go for stages early on, which hopefully will in turn help me go for the yellow jersey. As they saw I'm not the biggest threat in the high mountain stages, so hopefully, they'll give me a little bit more space next year."

'Everybody has so many different skillsets'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Ig8g_0gsPjx1Y00

Matteo Jorgenson (right) in the breakaway on stage 13 (Image credit: THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images)

Jorgenson, this year making his Tour de France debut with Spanish squad Movistar, was also a breakaway staple during the race, getting out front three times and finishing in the top five on each stage, including on the Megève summit finish where he was within 10 seconds of glory.

The 23-year-old Californian suffered a crash while chasing Houle's victorious solo ride into Foix, suffering cuts and grazes that limited him in the final days of the race. However, two days before Paris, he told Cyclingnews that he thought he and his fellow North Americans had enjoyed a good race.

"It's been a good Tour," he said. "I had a good middle section where my form was on the rise and I was getting better day by day so I was really just trying to take advantage of every day and trying to go in all the breaks and fight for stage wins where I could.

"I've been really super happy to see all of us up there. I've known these guys for a long time and I've kind of seen the work that we've all put in behind the scenes. To even just become a professional from North America is a super tough job.

"I'm just super happy that we're starting to kind of come back and show a presence in professional cycling again because it's been a while where Americans haven't been at the top. I think that we've all put a bunch of work in to be here and it's super good to see."

Fellow Tour neophyte Quinn Simmons could also frequently be seen in breaks during the race, getting up the road five times. His aggressive riding, which also helped teammate Mads Pedersen to breakaway victory in Saint-Etienne, put him in the running for the super-combativity prize at the race's end, having taken the daily prize on stage 19 in Cahors.

Elsewhere, the other rider in the peloton hailing from the small city of Durango in southern Colorado, Sepp Kuss , was busy doing mega turns in the Alps and Pyrenees on behalf of eventual winner Jonas Vingegaard as Jumbo-Visma beat Tadej Pogačar at the third time of asking.

"Yeah, it's been great," Kuss told Cyclingnews in the middle of a long media round on the Champs-Elysées. "I think every year everybody steps up a level and it's just out there to animate the race. It's cool to be part of that next generation. Everybody has so many different skill sets and it's just super cool.

"I think every year that I've done the Tour it's just been more and more special always for different reasons," he said a day earlier. "But I think always the recurring theme is that there's always bad or low points and then later high points.

"But that shows the character of the team that we have that no matter what happens just in sports in general, there's always lower points but then when everybody striving for the best sometimes really cool things can happen. So it's been a privilege to be a part of that this year."

Other riders who left their mark on this year's race include Woods, who helped Houle to that famous stage win – Israel-Premier Tech's second of the race – having struggled through the early part of the Tour following a crash, and Brandon McNulty, who was a consistent super-domestique presence for Pogačar as the rest of the UAE Team Emirates squad fell victim to crashes and COVID-19.

Powless said that he's hopeful that the current momentum can be sustained, noting that the development routes and grassroots programs have to continue and progress so the stream of talented young North Americans can keep flowing.

"Hopefully the USA keeps developing athletes like that because it was really just grassroots things that helped us get to this level," he said. "Without that, we wouldn't have been here, so I hope that grassroots teams and races continue and keep popping up to support young athletes. That's the biggest hurdle."

While Israel-Premier Tech – shot through with Canadian influence – can (and do) refer to themselves as a half-Israeli, half-Canadian team, and the international squads of EF Education-First and Trek-Segafredo are registered in the US, there's currently no single 'natural home' for North American riders in the peloton – as the likes of US Postal and 7-Eleven might once have been.

Instead, the current crop of talented Americans and Canadians are spread far and wide around the WorldTour. Maybe cycling has progressed beyond the days of quasi-national teams at the top level, but for Jorgenson, that notion was still nice to think about.

"There's no American team right now," he said. "So maybe one day be super cool to be teammates with these guys. I think it'd be a really cool atmosphere to be on a team that's mostly American. That would be super cool, but you'd have to have a big sponsor for that."

North Americans at the 2022 Tour de France

  • Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) – 13th
  • Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) – 18th
  • Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) – 20th
  • Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) – 21st
  • Hugo Houle (Israel-Premier Tech – 24th, stage win
  • Joe Dombrowski (Astana Qazaqstan) – 43rd
  • Antoine Duchesne (Groupama-FDJ) – 62nd
  • Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) – 67th
  • Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech) – DNS, stage 21
  • Guillaume Boivin (Israel-Premier Tech) – DNS, stage 21
  • Kevin Vermaerke (Team DSM) – DNF, stage 8

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tour de France Femmes 2022 stage 4 preview: Route map and profile as peloton goes off-road

The 2022 Tour de France Femmes has thrown up all sorts of entertainment over the opening three days and stage four will be no different as the peloton heads off-road. Stage one saw the Dutch sprint sensation Lorena Wiebes pip the great Marianne Vos to victory and the yellow jersey in Paris, but Vos was always going to get her hands on yellow at some stage and she hit back in spectacular style on stage two to ascend to the top of the standings. Yesterday saw Vos involved in another sprint but this time she had no answer to...
CYCLING
The Independent

On this day in 2015 – Chris Froome wins second Tour de France title

Chris Froome had to conquer demons in his mind when winning a second Tour de France title on this day in 2015.The 30-year-old Briton completed his victory in Paris, having also won the 2013 crown.Froome’s defence of the 2013 title ended with a broken hand and fractured wrist, but the Team Sky leader responded to claim the 102nd Tour by one minute 12 seconds from Colombian Nairo Quintana (Movistar).Froome had to dig deep on the penultimate stage to Alpe-d’Huez to limit his losses to Quintana, who ended as runner-up to Froome for a second time.“There are all kinds of things...
CYCLING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Daily Mail

Trainer William Haggas likens Baaeed to a motorcycle competing in Tour de France after another scintillating display in the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood

Trainer William Haggas likened super-charged Baaeed to a motorcycle competing in the Tour de France after his superstar made it nine races unbeaten with another scintillating display in the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood. There was more sweat on the brow of the Newmarket trainer than there was on Baaeed...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinn Simmons
Person
Matteo Jorgenson
Person
Hugo Houle
Person
Steve Bauer
Person
Greg Lemond
Person
Neilson Powless
Person
Guillaume Boivin
Person
Brandon Mcnulty
SkySports

Marianne Vos takes stage two of the Tour de France Femmes

Marianne Vos won stage two of the Tour de France Femmes to take the yellow jersey from Lorena Wiebes as crosswinds brought chaos on the road to Provins. The 35-year-old Dutch star, a three-time road world champion and eight-time cyclo-cross world champion, has won just about every title in the sport and it seemed fitting she can now add a yellow jersey to her considerable collection.
CYCLING
The Independent

Plans being made to replace Tour de Yorkshire with new-look event

The Tour de Yorkshire will not return in its previous form after a breakdown in negotiations, but plans have been announced to launch a new-look event from 2024.Talks between Silicon Dales, which bought the rights to the race after the collapse of Welcome To Yorkshire, and Tour de France owner the Amaury Sports Organisation failed to find an agreement for the return of the event which last ran in 2019.But an agreement in principle has now been reached with SweetSpot, organisers of the Tour of Britain and Women’s Tour, to deliver a new race in time for the 10-year anniversary...
SPORTS
RideApart

WSBK: Jonathan Rea To Race With KRT For Two More Seasons

Jonathan Rea is without a doubt the most successful rider in the history of the Superbike World Championship.The numerous championship-winning rider's deal with Team Green is about to expire, raising the issue of what comes next for him. But at age 35, the Northern Irishman has decided to remain with the Kawasaki Racing Team since it is where he feels most competitive.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Car News

MotoGP: The media launched a campaign against Honda – this time, because of Pol Espargaro

A powerful campaign to put pressure on Repsol Honda has unfolded in the Spanish media: journalists present the rotation of personnel in MotoGP teams as a “sweep” and rejection of pilots who are “in fact open to cooperation with all their hearts.” Alex Marquez and Pol Espargaro found many supporters in sports publications. Is this the case, or is this another throw-in?
Cycling News

Cycling News

1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing news, race results, tech, live race coverage, interviews and more, Cyclingnews is the first port of call for any passionate cycling fan.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy