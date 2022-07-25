ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Apple TV+ Mythic Quest season 3 trailer promises epic office follies

By David Snow
Cult of Mac
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of the office comedy Mythic Quest on Apple TV+ will be relieved to hear the show’s coming back for season 3. That news was confirmed and a teaser trailer was unveiled Saturday at a special panel about the show at Comic-Con International in San Diego. The show’s...

www.cultofmac.com

Comments / 0

Related
Engadget

‘Star Trek: Picard’ season three trailer teases return of ‘The Next Generation’ cast

Paramount has shared a new trailer for the upcoming third season of Star Trek: Picard. And while we already knew Picard’s final adventure would , it’s still good to see some characters we haven’t seen in a while. The minute-long clip Paramount released during San Diego Comic-Con features voiceovers from nearly all of Picard’s season three cast, including LeVar Burton, Gates McFadden and Michael Dorn. It’s not much more than what Paramount had to offer back in April, but at least this time we get to see the former crew of the USS Enterprise in their new uniforms.
TV SERIES
TVLine

AMC's Interview With the Vampire Series Gets October Premiere Date — Watch First Full-Length Trailer

Three iconic bloodsuckers are born anew in the just-released trailer for AMC’s adaptation of Interview With the Vampire. Revealed Friday during the series’ panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the trailer offers fans their first taste of Lestat, Louis, Claudia and more of Anne Rice’s beloved characters in action. We also learned that the series will debut on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10/9c. The first two episodes will be available to stream on AMC+ that same night.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Day
Person
Ashly Burch
Person
Danny Pudi
Person
Megan Ganz
Person
Rob Mcelhenney
Person
Craig Mazin
Person
Imani Hakim
Person
David Hornsby
Decider.com

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes in the HBO Max Series?

Two can keep a secret… But I can’t, because the long awaited premiere of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is officially here. A is back, and this time is out for blood against a whole new set of little liars. Brought to life by Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, this slasher is like no other, as it brings a whole new twist on what it truly means to be tortured.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Second National Treasure Movie Vet Returning for Disney+ Series — Teaser

Click here to read the full article. Another familiar face is returning to the National Treasure franchise. Disney+ on Thursday announced that Harvey Keitel, who appeared in 2004’s National Treasure and 2007’s National Treasure: Book of Secrets, will reprise his role as FBI agent Peter Sadusky in the forthcoming sequel series National Treasure: Edge of History (release date TBA). He joins fellow guest star Justin Bartha, who will return to the role of Riley Poole, a computer expert, resident genius and best friend of Benjamin Franklin Gates (played on the big screen by Nicolas Cage). During the series’ San Diego Comic-Con panel, the streamer...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Unveils First Look At ‘Abbott Elementary’ Emmy Nom Quinta Brunson As Oprah Winfrey

Roku today unveiled a still announcing the casting of Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) as media mogul Oprah Winfrey in its buzzy musical biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Brunson joins an ensemble led by Daniel Radcliffe, which also includes Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss, as previously announced.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic#Television#Follies#Apple Tv Mythic Quest#Mythic Quest On#Comic Con International
Popculture

Everything Coming to HBO Max in August 2022

July is quickly rolling to a close, and that means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. After stocking its library full of titles including everything from The Bob's Burgers Movie to Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin in July 2022, HBO Max is preparing to roll out a slate of fresh content, the streamer officially unveiling its full list of August 2022 incoming titles.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Star Lands Major New Role in Apple TV Series

One former star of the wildly popular Netflix series Ozark is headed to another streaming platform, taking a role in the upcoming Apple TV + series, The Big Cigar. Joining the all-star lineup already set to star in the series is Marc Menchaca. TV fans know Menchaca well as Russ Langmore, the uncle of Julia Garner’s Ozark character, Ruth Langmore.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
EW.com

Quantum Leap reboot gets a new showrunner after filming 3 episodes

Quantum Leap is changing course. NBC's reboot of the popular '90s sci-fi drama is switching showrunners only three episodes into its first season. Blindspot creator Martin Gero, who's been an executive producer on the series since it began development, is taking over as showrunner, replacing Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, who will remain on board as EPs. Dean Georgaris (Bluff City Law) is also joining the series as an executive producer.
TV SERIES
Apple Insider

Apple unveils trailer for Sharon Horgan's dark comedy 'Bad Sisters'

Apple TV+ has revealed its first-look trailer for "Bad Sisters," the first series from its deal with writer/producer Sharon Horgan, and announced it will stream from August 19, 2022. The new series has been highly anticipated because of Horgan's comedy hits such as "Catastrophe," which she also starred in, and...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

A League of Their Own: New Trailer Released for Amazon Prime Video Series

Prime Video has released a new trailer for A League of Their Own, its upcoming adaptation of Penny Marshall's 1992 film of the same name about women playing in the All-American Girl's Baseball League. Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham created the series. They executive produce with Hailey Wierengo, Desta Tedros Reff, and Jamie Babbit. According to the official synopsis, "A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball, both in and outside of the AAGPBL. The show follows Carson (Abbi Jacobson) and Max (Chanté Adams) and a new ensemble of sharp and hilarious characters as they carve their paths toward the field, along the way finding their teams and themselves."
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Scott Free Productions Promotes Three, Hires One In Film Division

EXCLUSIVE: Scott Free Productions has promoted Vera Meyer, Sam Roston and Rebecca Feuer and hired Avital Siegel to the company’s film division. The changes come at a busy time for the company as its founder, Ridley Scott, wraps production on his Napoleon film for Apple and the team preps an impressive slate of upcoming projects.
MOVIES
TVLine

Quantum Leap Shakeup: Blindspot EP Takes Over as Showrunner on Reboot

Click here to read the full article. NBC’s Quantum Leap reboot is undergoing a behind-the-scenes shakeup, with Blindspot creator Martin Gero — who had been serving in an EP capacity on the series — taking over as showrunner, TVLine has confirmed. He replaces co-showrunners Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, both of whom will remain with the series as exec producers. Meanwhile, Dean Georgaris (Bluff City Law) is joining as an EP. An NBC rep declined to comment on the reason for the switch — which comes three episodes (the pilot + two episodes) into Quantum Leap‘s inaugural season — but Deadline reports that there...
TV & VIDEOS
ScreenCrush

‘National Treasure’ Debuts First Look at TV Series

Most of Comic-Con’s biggest panels are still coming on Thursday and Friday. Today, though, Disney unveiled the first look at the TV adaptation of the popular National Treasure film series. The new show, dubbed National Treasure: Edge of History, features some of the characters from the earlier movies, but not Nicolas Cage’s Benjamin Gates. Instead a new, younger character named Jess (Lisette Olivera) takes the lead role in a new treasure-hunting adventure.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy