Apple TV+ Mythic Quest season 3 trailer promises epic office follies

Prime Video has released a new trailer for A League of Their Own, its upcoming adaptation of Penny Marshall's 1992 film of the same name about women playing in the All-American Girl's Baseball League. Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham created the series. They executive produce with Hailey Wierengo, Desta Tedros Reff, and Jamie Babbit. According to the official synopsis, "A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball, both in and outside of the AAGPBL. The show follows Carson (Abbi Jacobson) and Max (Chanté Adams) and a new ensemble of sharp and hilarious characters as they carve their paths toward the field, along the way finding their teams and themselves."

