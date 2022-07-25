ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Plethora of rain chances make for possible wet weekend ahead

By Jackson Chastain
wcbi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Rain chances galore are on tap late this week and into next week, providing ample opportunity for some cooling and additional drought relief. Lows climb into the mid 90s by Thursday but take a hit down into the mid to upper 80s Sunday thanks...

www.wcbi.com

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Warm and humid, more storms possible

Happy Sunday! Compared to yesterday's scattered soakers, today will be an improvement.Skies will be a bit brighter with just an isolated risk of a shower or storm this afternoon. It'll be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s once again. The beaches will be slightly cooler, topping out in the upper 70s.Clouds thicken again this evening ahead of our next system approaching. A few showers or rumbles will be out there, but most of the widespread activity will arrive closer to daybreak. It'll be very muggy overnight with temps only dropping into the low and mid 70s.We've gone...
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

More storms expected Friday evening

Early morning rain has passed but more thunderstorms are on the way. “Showers and t-storms are moving through this morning producing gusty winds along with downpours. So far rain has been manageable and is moving, so flooding hasn't been a big concern. We'll probably see more showers and t-storms popup Friday afternoon,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWL-AMFM

Daily storms are expected this week

The summertime weather pattern of rain every day is in order. “A standard summertime pattern persists through the week and into the weekend. South winds keep lots of Gulf moisture in place. That will make it feel muggy and contribute to rain formation, especially in the afternoons. A few heavy downpours could lead to brief street flooding, but we're not expecting widespread flooding rains,” said WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather Threat: NWS Issues Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds from New England to the Central Appalachians

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds have been forecasted to hit the Northeast US, particularly from New England to the Central Appalachians on Tuesday, July 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The inclement weather occurs following a series of heavy downpour and extreme heat across the region in the...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Heavy Rains Move Out as Dry Weather Ushers In Saharan Dust in Miami Area

MIAMI - South Florida awoke Wednesday morning to only a few showers following a stormy Tuesday. The Saharan dust is moving in and replacing the heavy rains, decreasing the likelihood of rain in the area. Additionally, hazy skies and poorer air quality are being caused by the Saharan dust. The...
MIAMI, FL
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/27 Wednesday forecast

Alerts: Yellow Alert for tomorrow for iso'd to sct'd downpours that could lead to a little flooding around the area.Forecast: Today will be mostly to partly sunny, slightly warmer and a little more humid. Expect highs in the mid 80s. Tonight turns muggy with a downpour or two possible around daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be hot and muggy with additional downpours likely as we head in the afternoon. Expect highs in the 80s and feels like temps in the 90s.Looking Ahead: Friday will remain warm and humid with a lingering chance of showers/thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. As for the weekend, it's looking pretty good at this point: mostly sunny skies, less humid conditions and highs in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Sunday storms will potentially cause some flash flooding

Get ready for an active Sunday afternoon and evening in Colorado when it comes to the weather. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected with the potential to see flash flooding. In past days the threat was confined mostly to burn scars but today the threat includes several areas from the mountains to the plains.Storms will have the potential to drop two or more inches of rain over a relatively short period of time on Sunday. The threat is highest between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. for most areas. The National Weather Service has placed several areas on alert. Even if...

Comments / 0

Community Policy