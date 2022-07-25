ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The 2022 Intellectual Property Draft

By Matthew Belloni
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw for the first IP...

www.theringer.com

The Ringer

Power Struggles, Lawlessness, and Not Enough Men

Juliet is joined by Jodi Walker to break down this week’s bombshell episode of The Bachelorette. They discuss the emotions felt while watching the episode (2:36), touch on the lawlessness exhibited by production (6:15), and speculate how the show will continue with less than 10 men for each bachelorette (18:32).
TV SERIES
The Ringer

Such Great Heights: How Hot Topic Defined a Generation of Emo Kids

My Chemical Romance is touring again, Paramore and Jimmy Eat World are headlining a major festival this fall, and there’s a skinny, tattooed white dude with a guitar dominating the charts. In case you haven’t heard, emo is back, baby! In honor of its return to prominence—plus the 20th anniversary of the first MCR album—The Ringer is following Emo Wendy’s lead and tapping into that nostalgia. Welcome to Emo Week, where we’ll explore the scene’s roots, its evolution to the modern-day Fifth Wave, and some of the ephemera around the genre. Grab your Telecasters and Manic Panic and join us in the Black Parade.
SHOPPING
The Ringer

Late-Night Television Is Moving Backward

On Monday, Full Frontal With Samantha Bee revealed via social media that the late-night show was ending after seven seasons on TBS. The news came exactly a week after the devastating announcement that comedy duo Desus Nice and the Kid Mero had split up, concluding their namesake series on Showtime in the process.
TV & VIDEOS
The Ringer

Crypto Crash, Part II: Packy McCormick Debates the Future of Web3

Today is the second half of our special two-parter on the state of crypto. Yesterday’s theme was the case against. Today we debate the case for. In the last few weeks, use-cases have become a popular trope in the big crypto debate. Crypto has tens of thousands of people working with dozens of billions of dollars on building new technology. And I think it’s fair to ask: What have they built that is better than the status quo? What, as Monty Python might ask, has blockchain ever done for us?
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intellectual Property#Hollywood#Ip
The Ringer

Charles Barkley to LIV Golf? Plus, a Face-off at the L.A. Times

Bryan and David talk through the recent news that Charles Barkley could possibly leave TNT to join LIV Golf. They discuss the impact it could potentially have on the tour, weigh in on this type of conversation being had out loud by media figures, and speculate on whether or not this deal could be made (5:35). Later, they dive into the recent dispute involving former Los Angeles Times reporter Paul Pringle after he published a book discussing the influence editors had on his work at the Times (25:59). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Ringer

The Simple Pleasure of ‘Marcel the Shell With Shoes On’

Chris and Andy talk about the allegations that old episodes of Stranger Things are being re-edited, and the interesting possibilities it introduces for streaming television (1:00). Then, they talk about the sweet animated movie Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (20:15), before Andy is joined by French filmmaker Olivier Assayas to talk about his decision to remake his 1996 movie Irma Vep into an eight-part miniseries (27:51).
TV & VIDEOS
The Ringer

‘Last Song Standing’ Episode 3 Syllabus: ‘DAMN.’

Welcome to this week’s episode of Last Song Standing, a new show from The Ringer and Dissect built on a simple premise: two hosts figuring out an artist’s greatest song by debating their way through every album in the artist’s discography. Season 1 will tackle one of the most significant artists working today: Kendrick Lamar.
MUSIC
The Ringer

Unexplained Phenomena: Deciphering the Grand Spectacle of ‘Nope’

The good folks in AMC Magic Johnson Harlem 9 were none too pleased by the knot that Jordan Peele tied them in at a matinee last Thursday. A screening of the director’s new flick, the extraterrestrial horror Nope, might as well have been an open hydrant amid the East Coast heatwave. But that ending? The question “that’s it?” got lobbed in unison (and with hella vex) from multiple rows as the screen faded to black. Granted, that response wasn’t exactly a Rotten Tomatoes aggregation (Nope is running up the score there). It does, though, point to something hovering over the whole proceedings, and we’re not talking saucers just yet.
MOVIES
The Ringer

The 1987 Mega-Movie Draft With Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary!

We are drafting again and we have some special guests: Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary, longtime friends, filmmaking collaborators, and the hosts of the Video Archives Podcast, join Sean, Amanda, and Chris Ryan to pick their faves and foil their pals in a draft of the movies from 1987. Tarantino...
MOVIES

