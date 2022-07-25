ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Where Are the Men in the Fight to Protect Abortion Rights? | Opinion

By Anushay Hossain
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

America is in the midst of a women's health crisis. From the ongoing gendered impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to the loss of abortion rights to rising maternal mortality numbers—the highest amongst industrialized nations—women in the world's richest democracy are fighting for our lives.

But if you look at how the conversation is being shaped in the United States and whose experiences are centered, you would think that men have no role to play and nothing to lose with the systemic loss of women's reproductive health and rights in America.

Oh, but they do. One in five men has impregnated someone who's had an abortion. Men cause 100 percent of unintended pregnancies and are legislating the majority of anti-abortion laws.

So where do they get the audacity to stay as deafeningly silent as they have been when it comes to voicing support for a woman's right to choose in 2022?

When it comes to women's health, where are the men?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e8AIG_0gsPiK4m00
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 19: House Democrats join an abortion rights protest with the Center for Popular Democracy Action (CPDA) in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Building on July 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. The CPDA held the demonstration with the lawmakers to protest the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision. The U.S. Capitol is seen in the distance. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Not surprisingly, most of our research on abortion focuses on the birthing person. Experts state that one in four American women will have an abortion, about 60 percent are in their 20s, roughly 75 percent are low income, 62 percent are religious, and more than half are already parents.

But while they may not be the focus of research, men gain a lot when women's reproductive health and rights are protected, as does society on a whole.

In her study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health, Dr. Bethany Everett, a professor of sociology at the University of Utah, found that young men whose partners had an abortion were nearly four times more likely to graduate from college than those whose partners gave birth.

These numbers infuriate me so much. How is it that we can never count on the support of men when we need it most—even on issues such as abortion which they gain so much from? How do they still lack the courage to use their voices to save the right to an abortion, even as women across the country pour into the streets in a literal fight for our lives?

It reminds me of how men continue to stay silent on the issue of rape and sexual assault. Though male ally groups and organizations around sexual assault increased three-fold in my lifetime, generally speaking, men still don't do enough to call each other out when it comes to violence against women or even every day sexual harassment.

But it's so powerful when men do speak up—for anything. Hollywood actor Regé-Jean Page gave us all a reminder of just how impactful men's words to other men can be when he stood up for his costar, Florence Pugh, who was recently body shamed by online trolls. Page reshared Pugh's Instagram post on his Instagram Stories, and added some much-needed feminist commentary to it.

"Read the caption," Page writes. "Take a look at yourself fellas. Then take a look at your mates and step up when it's time to step up. When the boys are out of line, have a word. The weird thing about misogyny is men actually listen to other men. So do your bit, cos the next few years in particular are gonna be a really good time to listen, and take some responsibility, for everyone's sake."

When it comes to women's health, America is at a breaking point. And women need all our allies, not just to stand by our sides, but to be vocal. American women are in the middle of the fight for our lives and our daughter's lives. And we can no longer afford the silence of men.

If men talking about how they benefit from or agree with a woman's right to decide when to have a child can bring more of us into the fight for reproductive justice, we can reverse the current destructive course we are on.

But there's only one way to find out.

Anushay Hossain is a writer and a feminist policy analyst focusing on women's health legislation. She is a regular on-air guest at CNN, MSNBC, and PBS, and her writing on politics, gender, and race has been published in Forbes, CNN, USA TODAY, The Daily Beast, and more. Hossain is also the host of the Spilling Chai podcast and author of "The Pain Gap: How Sexism and Racism in Healthcare Kill Women."

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.

Comments / 10

Related
Elle

Stacey Abrams Changed Her Mind About Abortion—and She Thinks Others Can Too

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, Stacey Abrams is not mincing words. “We’re not quite in dystopia,” she tells ELLE.com. “But we can see it forming.” In Georgia specifically, where Abrams is currently running for governor, a six-week abortion ban is expected to soon take effect, outlawing most abortions before many people know they’re pregnant. “It makes it dangerous to live in Georgia, because we are criminalizing the provision of medical care in a state that already faces an extreme doctor shortage,” Abrams says. (Georgia also has the second highest maternal mortality rate in the nation.)
GEORGIA STATE
BET

Herschel Walker Says 'People Aren't Concerned About' Abortion Rights

As the debate over abortion and the right to privacy continues, Herschel Walker, who is running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, claims people aren’t concerned about abortion rights. Speaking at an event for farmers in Georgia, he was asked if the abortion ban in Georgia would impact his election....
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

The amendment ending slavery could be the key to securing abortion rights

In its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court made clear that its new majority rejects the interpretation of the right to privacy in the U.S. Constitution that made Roe v. Wade and a host of other Supreme Court precedents possible. In permitting Mississippi’s ban on most abortions after 15 weeks, the majority in Dobbs declared the ground on which the right to privacy stands to be sand — shifting and unsound.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Florence Pugh
Vox

A pregnancy turns deadly in an anti-abortion state. What happens next?

Even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, stripping Americans of their right to an abortion, the United States had an abysmally high maternal mortality rate, ranking last in a survey of 10 similarly wealthy countries. For doctors in states implementing restrictive abortion bans, the ruling is a crisis of care: In many cases, the only way to treat life-threatening conditions such as ectopic pregnancies is with medical or surgical termination. The fear among many physicians is that the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will make mortality rates creep even higher.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Salon

Indiana abortion doctor threatened after Amy Coney Barrett shares her website

Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett responds to questions on the second day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on October 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images) According to a report from the Guardian, the Indiana abortion doctor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Women And Men#Maternal Mortality#Sociology#American
Newsweek

N. Carolina Bill Proposing Women Who Get Abortions Be Executed Sparks Fury

A North Carolina bill proposing that women getting abortions face the death penalty is sparking alarm on social media, despite it being highly unlikely to become law. Although the bill was filed in February 2021 and received little support from state legislators, it received renewed attention on social media after viral tweets incorrectly stated it was introduced recently, in the wake of the Supreme Court's historic reversal of its decision in Roe v. Wade last month.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘They might have to give birth in chains’: Abortion access behind bars after the end of Roe v Wade

Jane Roe, a 22-year-old Nebraska inmate, wanted an abortion. Knowing that the state had a ban on the procedure after 22 weeks, she quickly alerted prison officials so she wouldn’t miss her window.Inexplicably, officials rejected the request, even though it was a legally protected part of the medical care those inside Nebraska Correction Center for Women could access. She made more requests, which were also denied. After one, officials said they couldn’t go through with the procedure because Jane had to pay for it herself, and there was a 21-day freeze on money going to inmates. Soon, factoring in the...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Business Insider

An anti-abortion pastor railed against rape and incest exceptions in Indiana's proposed abortion ban, warning lawmakers that the GOP would lose 'God-fearing' voters if the bill isn't more strict

An Indiana pastor warned state lawmakers that a Republican-led abortion ban isn't strict enough, the Indianapolis Star reported. The near-total ban outlaws abortions at zero weeks with the only exceptions being rape, incest, and to protect the life of the mother. The pastor told lawmakers that an exception for rape...
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

What abortion access looks like in every state after the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v Wade

The US Supreme Court has overturned key rulings enshrining abortion rights across the country, leaving states to determine whether to ban the procedure and force women to carry pregnancies to term.Without protections under the landmark 1973 ruling in Roe v Wade, roughly half of US states will move to immediately or quickly outlaw abortion, including 13 states with so-called “trigger” bans in place – laws designed to take effect without Roe.In the hours after the Supreme Court’s decision on 24 June, state officials across the US declared their anti-abortion laws were in effect. Others are expected to take effect...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
103K+
Post
919M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy