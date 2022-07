No matter if you just got your wearable or haven’t had to turn it off in a while, follow along with our guide on how to turn off Apple Watch. It’s not that common that you’ll need to turn off Apple Watch but whether you’re trying to fix a glitch or just need to shut it down fully, we’ll cover how to power off your wearable as well as how to turn it back on.

ELECTRONICS ・ 18 DAYS AGO