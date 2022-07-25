Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-29 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-28 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cleveland; Greater Rutherford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Rutherford, southwestern Cleveland and northwestern Cherokee Counties through 545 PM EDT At 513 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles south of Forest City, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Forest City, Gaffney, Shelby, Spindale, Boiling Springs NC, Ellenboro, Lattimore, Mooresboro, Bostic and Cowpens National Battlefield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC ・ 40 MINUTES AGO