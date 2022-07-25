ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollister, CA

WATCH: Incorrectly Painted Street Lines Cause Confusion For Local Drivers

By Jason Hall
KYLD WiLD 94.9
KYLD WiLD 94.9
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0swwZu_0gsPgTH900
Photo : Getty Images

A California road that was recently repaved caused confusion to local drivers.

Street lines along Ladd Lane in Hollister were incorrectly painted and, instead of going in straight and vertical, instead took the form of odd shapes.

“I saw it later in the afternoon on my way home from work, and I thought, 'Woah, this is the strangest thing I’ve seen,'" said Hollister Mayor Ignacio Velazquez told KSBW in San Diego.

The mishap stemmed from the city's attempt to add a bike lane and central circles on the road in an effort to slow traffic and prohibit drivers from using the road as a drag racing strip.

However, the lanes instead turned out to look like zig-zags, rather than the typical straight lines present on most dividing roads.

"Basically, it just comes down to the contractor. Somebody didn’t read the plans correctly," Mayor Velazquez told KSBW. "It was not designed to look very odd."

KSBW shared footage from Ladd Lane, which showed several confused drivers attempt to follow the odd pattern, while others ignored them and continued to drive as they would otherwise.

City officials confirmed to KSBW that there were plans for contractors to begin fixing the lanes on Monday (July 25) at no cost to local taxpayers.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Incorrectly painted road lanes have some California drivers zigzagging

HOLLISTER, Calif. — A repaved and repainted street in a California community has frustrated some drivers because the road lines were painted on incorrectly. “I saw it later in the afternoon on my way home from work and I thought, ‘Whoa, this is the strangest thing I’ve seen,’” Hollister Mayor Ignacio Velazquez told KSBW.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Hollister, CA
Traffic
Local
California Government
Hollister, CA
Government
City
Hollister, CA
Local
California Traffic
KRON4 News

San Jose restaurant catches fire in early morning

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A San Jose restaurant caught on fire early this morning. The fire started around 4 a.m. and crews have been there ever since. Crews are still here on scene trying to knock down the fire. It’s pretty smoky near the building as they try to knock down the fire. Crews say […]
wrif.com

This Town’s Road Lanes Were Painted Incorrectly

The town of Hollister, California recently had the lines on its roads repainted . . . and it didn’t go well!. They were looking to add stuff like bike lanes and “central circles” on the roads, because they wanted to slow traffic, and discourage street racing. The...
HOLLISTER, CA
KSBW.com

Month long emergency closure announced for River Road near Gonzales

GONZALES, Calif. — Monterey County has announced an emergency closure for River Road near Gonzales. River Road, at Fairview Road, will be closed starting Tuesday, August 2, and will remain closed until Wednesday, August 31. The county said a detour will be set up around the construction. Drivers will...
GONZALES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Straight Lines#Ksbw
KRON4 News

Police on scene of fatal collision in San Jose

SAN JOSE (BCN) — A male driver died in a crash into a concrete barrier in San Jose early Tuesday morning, according to police. The crash was reported around 2:10 a.m. in the area of Charcot and O’Toole avenues, where officers found a 2009 gray Honda sedan had crashed into a barrier associated with Interstate Highway 880, San Jose police said.
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz County tracking COVID-19 in the wastewater

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — In Santa Cruz County, health leaders know that many COVID-19 cases are going unreported because of at-home testing. That means the data is not giving us an accurate look at the spread of the virus. In response, Santa Cruz County is turning to wastewater to...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KSBW.com

Group of thieves hit Salinas mall store in organized heist

SALINAS, Calif. — A group of thieves burglarized a Sunglass Hut located at Northridge Mall and are believed to have been involved in a similar burglary in Gilroy later the same day. (Video Player: KSBW 8 Top Stories - July 27) According to Salinas police investigators, a group of...
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

ODFL fined $1.36 million for improper hazardous waste

MONTEREY, Calif (KION-TV)- The Monterey County District Attorney's Office and 15 other District Attorney's Office settled a case with Old Dominion Freight Line over improper disposal of hazardous waste over their state facilities. A judge ruled that ODFL must pay $1.36 million in civil penalties, costs and supplemental environmental projects. They must also put in The post ODFL fined $1.36 million for improper hazardous waste appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Police seek furever homes for furry friends

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police officers have taken time out of their days to help spotlight some animals in need of homes. Such as Rudy has been at the department's Animal Care & Services Bureau since the start of June. Rudy had a flea allergy when he first arrived but has since had his hair The post Hollister Police seek furever homes for furry friends appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
CBS San Francisco

Residents escape 2-alarm house fire in East San Jose; 1 injured

SAN JOSE -- Two people escaped from a two-alarm fire at a home in East San Jose Wednesday morning, the fire department said.Firefighters responded at 11:20 a.m. to the fire at a two-story house on the 2600 block of Glen Doon Court between Tully Road and Quimby Road just east of E. Capitol Expressway.Before firefighters arrived, two residents who were home at the time of the fire escaped by climbing out of a second-story balcony, the fire department said. One was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation. The person's condition was not immediately known.Five residents were displaced by the fire in total. Firefighters said the fire was knocked down as of 12:21 p.m.There was no word on the cause of the fire.
SAN JOSE, CA
KYLD WiLD 94.9

KYLD WiLD 94.9

San Francisco, CA
3K+
Followers
400
Post
565K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bay's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://wild949.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy