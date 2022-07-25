ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi drops attorney investigating welfare abuse

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tGkVr_0gsPgHvf00

A former federal prosecutor investigating millions in misspent welfare dollars in Mississippi has been dropped from the case by the state agency that hired him.

The state Department of Human Resources will find a new lawyer to replace Brad Pigott, a former U.S. attorney recruited roughly a year ago to help recoup $77 million in welfare funds identified by the state auditor.

The decision to remove Pigott as lead attorney in the civil case was first reported by Mississippi Today, a nonprofit digital news operation that has reported extensively on the welfare scandal. Pigott said he was fired about a week after he filed a subpoena for records from the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation.

Pigott was seeking records related to $5 million in welfare money the university foundation received to build a volleyball stadium, and included communications between the foundation and former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant.

“All I did, and I believe all that caused me to be terminated from representing the department or having anything to do with the litigation, was to try to get the truth about all of that,” Pigott told Mississippi Today.

Shad White, Mississippi's state auditor, has said the welfare fraud his office uncovered amounts to the state's largest public corruption case in two decades. He criticized the decision to drop Pigott.

“Firing Pigott is a mistake,” White posted Saturday on Twitter. He added: “Pigott worked well with my office, communicating regularly with us about the status of the case and how we could share information.”

Robert Anderson, executive director of the Department of Human Services, said in a statement that Pigott's contract expires at the end of July and won't be renewed, news outlets reported.

In a statement, Anderson said Pigott had filed “an extensive subpoena” seeking records from the athletic foundation “without any prior discussion” with Human Services officials.

“Attorneys represent clients, and MDHS is the client in this case," Anderson said. "I hope I don’t need to explain that an attorney needs to remain in close communication with his client at all times.”

Earlier this month, U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, asked the Justice Department to investigate Bryant in connection with the welfare fraud case.

The congressman's request came after a defendant in the case said in a court document that she steered $1.1 million in welfare money to former NFL star Brett Favre at the direction of Bryant. The former governor, a Republican, has denied the accusations.

The allegation was made by Nancy New, who pleaded guilty in April along with her son, Zachary New, to charges of misusing public money. The mother and son, who ran a nonprofit group and an education company in Mississippi, have agreed to testify against others.

Favre has not been charged with any criminal wrongdoing and has repaid the money. He has said that he didn’t know the money he received came from welfare funds, and has denied the auditor’s allegations that he was paid for events he didn’t attend.

Comments / 1

Related
Law & Crime

Judge Disqualifies Georgia Prosecutor from Investigating State Senator in 2020 Election Probe. She Helped Fundraise for His Rival.

Days after railing at what he described as the prosecutor’s “What were you thinking?” moment, a Georgia judge disqualified Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) on Tuesday from investigating state Sen. Burt Jones (R). Willis had attended the fundraiser of Charlie Bailey (D), who is Jones’s rival for the position of lieutenant governor.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
The Independent

Girl, 12, slams West Virginia’s anti-abortion bill at hearing: ‘What about my life?’

A 12-year-old gave passionate testimony on Wednesday at the West Virginia legislature, opposing a new abortion ban that would outlaw the procedure in all but the most extreme cases.“I play for varsity volleyball and I run track. My education is very important to me, and I plan on doing great things in life,” Addison Gardner of Buffalo Middle School told lawmakers during a special session. “If a man decides that I’m an object, and does unspeakable, tragic things to me, am I, a child, supposed to carry and birth another child?”“Am I to put my body through the physical...
POLITICS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene votes against human trafficking bill after accusing Democrats of doing nothing to protect victims

Far-right US Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene was among 20 Republicans in the US House of Representatives to vote against a bill that reauthorises federal programmes to combat human trafficking. The Georgia congresswoman cast her vote on 26 July hours after accusing Democratic lawmakers of failing to combat trafficking and the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Shad White
Person
Phil Bryant
NBC News

Merrick Garland calls Justice Department’s Jan. 6 probe the ‘most wide-ranging investigation in its history’

The Justice Department plans to prosecute anyone who was “criminally responsible for interfering with the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to another,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said Tuesday, speaking more expansively than he has previously about a federal criminal investigation that appears to have moved far beyond the rioters who attacked the Capitol.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Welfare Fraud#Politics State#Mississippi Today
MSNBC

Another GOP voter admits he committed fraud, gets light sentence

Over the course of the last year or so, I’ve marveled at the number of Republican voters who’ve been caught casting ballots on behalf of dead or missing relatives. The case of Barry Morphew, however, is a little different, though it nevertheless fits into the larger pattern. The New York Times reported:
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
Washington Examiner

DOJ investigating Trump in Jan. 6 investigation: Report

The Department of Justice is investigating former President Donald Trump as part of its larger criminal inquiry into efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to a new report. Prosecutors have begun asking witnesses, including top aides to former Vice President Mike Pence, about conversations they had with Trump, his...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
CBS News

New Jan. 6 revelations prompt questions of legal hurdles for Trump

Washington — The revelation late Tuesday that the Justice Department's investigation into the events of Jan. 6, 2021, now includes questions about the actions of former President Donald Trump and his allies has heightened speculation as to whether the former president could face legal trouble for his conduct related to the assault. And as federal prosecutors all the way up to Attorney General Merrick Garland are facing growing external pressure to prosecute Trump, the crucial question remains as to what federal crimes might be successfully brought and tried against the former president.
POTUS
The Independent

The Independent

765K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy