Video Games

World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King Classic set for September launch

By Max Miceli
dotesports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld of Warcraft Classic servers are poised to move into the next expansion’s worth of legacy content in just two months. Blizzard Entertainment announced today that Wrath of the Lich King Classic will begin on Sept. 26, giving everyone that on Burning Crusade Classic servers access to the expansion’s iconic zone—Northrend....

dotesports.com

ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Gives PS4 Players Free Infamous DLC

PlayStation has given PS4 players some Infamous DLC for free. Before Ghost of Tsushima, developer Sucker Punch Productions was primarily known for two series: Infamous and Sly Cooper. If you had to narrow it down to just one of these, it's probably Infamous, yet it seems the series is staying dormant in favor of Ghost of Tsushima 2. That said, while it may be a while before we see the PS3 and early PS4-era series return, PlayStation and Sucker Punch Productions have a little something for fans of it.
VIDEO GAMES
#World Of Warcraft Classic#Lich King#Blizzard Entertainment
technewstoday.com

Best Fallout Games Ranked (From Best to Worst)

Fallout Games have been around for a while now. Starting from the classic top-down RPG genre and coming to modern first-person open-world games, it has come a long way since its first release. For many Fallout fans, ranking these games might be a bit difficult. Sure, they can instantly answer...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Every card in MTG Arena Historic Anthology 6

Magic: The Gathering‘s eternal digital-only format is receiving its sixth Historic Anthology collection, introducing 20 new cards to Historic and Historic Brawl. Historic is a unique format that boasts the diverse card pool of Legacy and Modern with digital-only cards released in Alchemy sets. It allows for a format with its own identity and top strategies while still feeling familiar to veteran Magic players.
HOBBIES
PC Gamer

Warhammer 40k: Darktide has been delayed to the end of fall

The grim darkness of the far future becomes slightly further away. Hotly anticipated cooperative shooter Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (opens in new tab) has been delayed. Fatshark's latest was supposed to release on September 13, but it's now scheduled for November 30, 2022. That will be the PC launch—the Xbox Series X|S launch will happen "shortly after PC, with a specific launch date to come."
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

PS+ Essential August lineup leaked

For players who couldn’t wait for the latest releases on the PlayStation Plus, look no further because the PS+ Essential lineup for August has been leaked ahead of time. First leaked by Dealabs, we now know that three very popular game franchises will be offering up some great selections for the month.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
dotesports.com

The best character skins in Apex Legends

It’s almost startling how many skins are available in Apex Legends. While the game started out with a small cast of characters and a handful of outfits, over the course of several years it’s accumulated a multitude of fun, flashy, and dramatic skins for every legend under the sun. No matter who your main is or what your personal style is, there’s something for everyone in the game’s skin roster.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to sign up for the World Series of Warzone 2022

The Prime Gaming World Series of Warzone event makes it triumphant return this upcoming August, with the tournament making its Caldera map debut and fielding a massive $600,000 total prize pool. But there’s more to be excited about other than just the new map and some more cash on the...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

13 best Fortnite anime skins

Fortnite has a long history of anime skins. Many people know about the Naruto partnership, but many other anime skins are available. The skins had their own stories and were extremely popular when it seemed like Fortnite would make more. It has given them some stiff competition now that Naruto is here.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Cities: Skylines has over $250 of DLC—what's worth buying?

Cities: Skylines has been filling the SimCity-shaped hole in our hearts for the better part of a decade now. And in true Paradox fashion, it's been supported with ten major expansions and a ton of smaller content packs since then. If you're brand new to Skylines, that can be an intimidating barrier to entry. But you really don't need some of these packs to have a full and flavorful experience.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Akali battles her own shadows in new Star Guardian event trailer

It might be easy to spot the stars in the night sky, but sometimes, it can be a challenge to follow their light when the darkness around them can be so consuming. Right before the start of August, Riot Games has released the newest trailer for League of Legends‘ popular summer Star Guardian event. The beautifully animated teaser gave fans a quick glimpse into the inner turmoil affecting Valoran City’s favorite ninja warrior Akali, along with her struggle to stay away from corruption.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Mirage, Inferno, and Dust 2 among most popular CS:GO maps in matchmaking this year

Mirage, Inferno, and Dust 2 are three of the most popular maps in CS:GO history—and that hasn’t changed in 2022. The iconic maps are still three of the most played maps in matchmaking this year, according to stats and insights site leetify. The data provided comes from 5.2 million matchmaking matches analyzed from January to June 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When will Daily Adventure Incense be added to Pokémon Go?

Pokémon Go is adding a Daily Adventure Incense for rare Pokémon spawns to the game, and fans are already booting up their games to see if they can start catching rarer Pokémon that aren’t typically found in the wild. The Daily Adventure Incense was announced today,...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Best MultiVersus streamers to watch

MultiVersus is a crossover platform fighting game produced by Warner Bros. that brings characters from varying different games, television shows, and movies into one arena. Though it’s a recent release, as the game is still in its beta testing phases, MultiVersus has already received significant attention from streamers across Twitch. The quickly rising name in the fighting game community has plenty of options when it comes to broadcasters.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to play Rebirth of the Dead mode in Warzone

The Zombies game mode is a core part of the gameplay experience in the Call of Duty franchise. The undead wasn’t featured in Warzone at the start of its lifecycle, but it found its way in during seasonal events. The latest Warzone patch once again adds Zombies back to...
VIDEO GAMES

