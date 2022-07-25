ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Liz Truss promises to undo rise in National Insurance if elected

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ENoE5_0gsPfFCQ00

Liz Truss promised she would undo the rise in National Insurance if elected to be the leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister.

Speaking from Stoke-on-Trent, the foreign secretary said: "I understand that people here, people around the county, are struggling with some of the worst cost of living problems that we've had for generations.

"It's hard to pay for fuel, it's hard to to pay for food. I would reverse the increase in National Insurance".

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

John Kerry warning to Liz Truss not to ‘jigger’ with climate change levies

US president Joe Biden’s climate envoy John Kerry has warned Tory leadership contender Liz Truss not to “jigger” with the UK’s plans to achieve net zero carbon emissions by slashing green levies, which help to pay for the transition to clean energy.Ms Truss has said that she backs the target of net zero by 2050, but wants to suspend levies, which add 8 per cent to energy bills, in order to do it “in a way that doesn’t harm people and businesses”.But Mr Kerry said that any savings from tax giveaways would be massively outweighed by the cost of...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

‘Enough was enough’: Rishi Sunak defends decision to resign from Boris Johnson’s government

Rishi Sunak has defended his decision to resign from Boris Johnson’s government, a move seen as crucial in leading to the prime minister’s downfall.The former chancellor claimed “he acted out of principle” as he clashed with Tory leadership rival Liz Truss, who stayed loyal to Mr Johnson.“It got to a point where for me, personally, and these things are personal decisions... enough was enough,” Mr Sunak said.“I thought all the things going on, on the conduct side were not right... so for me, I acted out of principle.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sunak and Truss loathe each other. It’s the reality hit of the summer
U.K.
The Independent

Liz Truss orders police to cut murders by 20% in policy dismissed as ‘incoherent’

Liz Truss wants to impose targets on police to cut murders by one fifth if she becomes prime minister under a policy lambasted as “incoherent”.The Tory leadership candidate told forces she would expect them to cut homicide, serious violence and “neighbourhood crime” by 20 per cent before the next general election.Ms Truss said her government would publish “league tables” to show how each of the 43 forces in England and Wales are performing against national trends, and that the chief constables of those deemed to be underperforming would have to explain themselves to ministers.Her campaign team also took a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss clash over plans for illegal migration

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss clashed on Sunday over immigration policy, as both candidates sought to present themselves as the best option to take control of the UK’s borders. Even as the two rival camps continued to trade blows over tax cuts and economic credibility, both sides opened a new front in the battle for No 10 as each candidate offered tough new policies and hard-edged language on illegal migration.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
The Independent

Liz Truss ‘completely committed’ to Northern Powerhouse Rail

Liz Truss has declared she is “completely committed” to building Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) and wants “really fantastic rail services” in the North.The Conservative Party leadership candidate told reporters in Leeds that she knows “how poor the transport is” in the city.NPR is a scheme to improve rail connections between Liverpool and Leeds.Transport for the North, which advises the Government on the region’s transport needs, recommended that new lines should be built between the cities.But the Government’s Integrated Rail Plan sparked outrage among northern leaders in November last year when it revealed that a new line would only be built...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis

Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
HEALTH
The Independent

‘This is so awkward’: Liz Truss questioned by teenagers and told to evict Boris Johnson

Foreign secretary Liz Truss was asked why Boris Johnson hasn’t been “kicked out yet” by children on the campaign trail in Peterborough.In the meeting at local children’s charity Little Miracles, one teenager exclaimed: “This is so awkward”.Another asked “Where’s Boris Johnson?”, and another butted in saying: “We hate him.”Ms Truss met children, parents and staff at the charity during an hour-long visit on Thursday afternoon. Little Miracles charity helps support families with children with additional needs, disabilities or life-limiting conditions. Ms Truss committed to coming back to visit the charity with her new health secretary if she is made...
U.K.
The Independent

Zelensky hopes for role for Boris Johnson in politics after he leaves Downing Street

Volodymyr Zelensky has said he hopes Boris Johnson will maintain a position in politics after quitting as prime minister in order to continue his support for Ukraine.The Ukrainian president said he happy to maintain “the same close relationship” with either of the candidates to replace Mr Johnson as PM, Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss.Speaking to Piers Morgan in an interview to be broadcast on his Uncensored programme on Talk TV at 8pm on Wednesday, Mr Zelensky said that he did not want Mr Johnson to “disappear” after he leaves office in September.But he declined to offer his support to...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#The Conservative Party#National Insurance
The Independent

Jacinda Ardern government proposes law that means today’s teenagers will never be allowed to buy cigarettes

Lawmakers in New Zealand introduced new legislation in parliament on Tuesday that will stop the next generation from ever being able to legally buy cigarettes. The bills were moved in parliament after the Jacinda Ardern government announced last December that it plans to ban the sale of tobacco to the next generation in a bid to make the country smoke-free by 2025.New Zealand reports at least 5,000 smoking-related deaths a year, making it the Pacific country’s top cause of preventable death, the government said last year. Four in five smokers start smoking before 18, it added.Under the new laws,...
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

Liz Truss gives Boris Johnson a 7/10 as prime minister

Liz Truss said she would give Boris Johnson a rating of 7/10 for his performance as prime minister during the first one-on-one debate of the Conservative Party leadership contest on 25 July. The question was asked of both candidates during a quick fire round of last minute questions during the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory leadership odds: Liz Truss strengthens lead after TV clash with Rishi Sunak

Liz Truss strengthened her lead over Tory leadership rival Rishi Sunak following last night's TV debate, a bookmaker says.The foreign secretary and former chancellor traded blows on the cost of living crisis, taxation and the economy in a lively contest on BBC One.Both candidates defied warnings by Tory Party grandees to keep the debate clean as they engaged in personal attacks during the hour-long discussion.Ms Truss accused her rival of "project fear" after he warned that her tax-cutting plans would lead to rising interest rates, while Mr Sunak reminded the former international trade secretary of her support for Remain...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Sunak promises to protect green belt in bid for votes of shire Tories who will pick next PM

Rishi Sunak today opened a new front in his battle with Liz Truss for the Conservative leadership by declaring he will be the protector of the green belt if he becomes prime minister.Ms Truss is comfortably ahead in polling for the battle to succeed Boris Johnson, but has unsettled some in the traditional Tory shires with a promise to build 1 million homes in the green belt around London and other English cities.In stark contrast to her call for more homes in the countryside for under-forties, Mr Sunak said he would ban any “inappropriate” development on green belt land.And he...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Liz Truss challenges Rishi Sunak to cut even more taxes after U-turn on VAT

Liz Truss has said she “welcomes” Rishi Sunak’s pledge to cut VAT on energy bills, but challenged him to “do more” and reverse the national insurance rise.On Tuesday, the former chancellor unveiled plans to remove VAT from domestic energy bills for a year if the price cap, currently just under £2,000 a year for the average home, exceeds £3,000 as is forecast by experts.Ms Truss’ campaign declared it a “screeching U-turn” as throughout the Tory leadership contest Mr Sunak has repeatedly branded her tax-cutting plans as “comforting fairytales”.The former chancellor also rejected calls for a VAT cut to energy bills...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Tory leadership - live: Sunak promises ban on ‘down-blousing’ as Truss vows to outlaw catcalling

Rishi Sunak proposed a new “down-blousing” offence while Liz Truss offered a law against misogynistic street harassment as the Tory leadership contenders unveiled plans of crackdown on violence against women and girls.Mr Sunak said he would create a new emergency task force to hunt down grooming gangs as well as tightening the law to ensure perpetrators remain behind bars for longer.And Ms Truss said she would make wolf-whistling and cat-calling a criminal offence if elected as prime minister.The foreign secretary pitched to overhaul the way police deals with abuse in public places through the creation of a new stand-alone...
WORLD
The Independent

Truss and Sunak seek to woo northern Tory voters at Leeds hustings

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are poised to go head to head in the first official hustings with Tory members in Leeds, as the candidates seek to woo northern voters and blue-on-blue attacks intensify in the race for the top job.It is the first of 12 sessions for party faithful to quiz the final two candidates before voting for the next party leader and prime minister closes on September 2.The two-hour hustings will be broadcast on LBC radio from 7pm and hosted by presenter Nick Ferrari.The event takes place in Leeds, where Ms Truss was hoping to shore up voters’...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Boris and Carrie Johnson ‘to hold wedding party at donor’s country house’

Boris Johnson and wife Carrie are to hold a delayed wedding party at a billionaire Tory donor’s country house this weekend, it has been reported.The prime minister had to cancel plans to hold the lavish bash at his official country residence Chequers after allegations he was using the event to delay his departure from office.But now The Mirror reports that JCB chairman Lord Bamford has stepped in to offer use of his Grade I listed home Daylesford House in the Cotswolds.Lord Bamford, who backed Mr Johnson’s leadership bid in 2019, has given more than £10m in donations and gifts to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

765K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy