ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

99-year-old uses medical alert necklace to save herself during home invasion

WOKV.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article99-year-old uses medical alert necklace to save herself...

www.wokv.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
WOKV.com

Flooding in central Appalachia kills at least 3 in Kentucky

JACKSON, Ky. — (AP) — Rescue workers plucked people off rooftops amid fast-rising water Thursday in central Appalachia, where torrential rains unleashed devastating flooding that caused at least three deaths in Kentucky. One emergency official in hard-hit eastern Kentucky described the situation as “catastrophic” as rescue crews searched...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy