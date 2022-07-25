99-year-old uses medical alert necklace to save herself during home invasion

Oregon Man gets life for killing 3-year-old son, boy’s mom over child support Michael John Wolfe was ordered to pay Karissa Fretwell $904 per month in child support for their son, Billy Fretwell. (NCD)
California researchers’ find could help end hair loss, speed wound healing New research into factors that control the life and death of hair follicle cells could help people grappling with hair-loss afflictions. (NCD)
JACKSON, Ky. — (AP) — Rescue workers plucked people off rooftops amid fast-rising water Thursday in central Appalachia, where torrential rains unleashed devastating flooding that caused at least three deaths in Kentucky. One emergency official in hard-hit eastern Kentucky described the situation as “catastrophic” as rescue crews searched...
Comments / 0