Aiken County, SC

United Way of Aiken County set to acquire new headquarters

By Dede Biles dbiles@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
 3 days ago
The former Aiken Senior Life Services headquarters, pictured here, on Morgan Street is going to become the new home of the United Way of Aiken County.

The United Way of Aiken County is getting ready to purchase a new and bigger home in Aiken.

The deal for the charitable organization to acquire the former Aiken Senior Life Services headquarters is scheduled to close Thursday.

“We are just so excited,” said United Way President Sharon Rodgers. “It is going to be a resource center for the folks in this community. It will not only house the offices of the United Way, but also the offices of some of our partner agencies.”

The new home is at 159 Morgan St. S.W., and the building stands on a site that is nearly an acre in size.

“We’ll have plenty of space for people that need to come in, and we’ll have community meeting space,” Rodgers said. “Plus, we’ll be taking a building that has served the community for many years and repurposing it.”

The United Way’s current downtown location is at 235 Barnwell Ave. N.W.

“We are currently leasing, and we would like to have a home that eventually will belong to the United Way,” Rodgers said. “We wanted space that we could invite partner agencies into and space for community meetings. And this building was available. It’s all on one floor. Our current place is multi-level.”

The new headquarters “has a parking lot, so that’s nice,” Rodgers continued. “It’s also centrally located. It’s not right downtown, but it’s very close to downtown.”

Rodgers announced the plans for the United Way’s new home during the Rotary Club of Aiken’s meeting Monday at Newberry Hall.

The United Way will receive $250,000 for infrastructure from Aiken County’s more than $160 million share of the plutonium settlement funds.

Plans call for the United Way to use most of the money allotted to it to renovate its new headquarters.

“It needs some high ticket items,” Rodgers said. “We have to make it ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990) compliant. It needs new windows. It needs a new HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) system. And it needs parking lot grading. The roof also needs to be repaired.”

J.E. Stewart Builders will be the contractor for the renovations.

The United Way hopes to move to the Morgan Street site late this year or early in 2023.

During her announcement to the Rotary Club, Rodgers thanked S.C. Sen. Tom Young, R-Aiken, and the rest of the Aiken County Legislative Delegation for their efforts involving the plutonium settlement and the money that the United Way received as a result.

South Carolina and the federal government, specifically the U.S. Department of Energy, reached an agreement on the settlement in August 2020. It ended a years-long standoff and resolved expensive litigation over the long-term storage of plutonium at the Savannah River Site.

The S.C. legislature’s budget conference committee finalized a deal in June on how the $525 million settlement would be divided in the Palmetto State.

Rogers also thanked Security Federal Bank, attorney Charles Rudnick and “just a whole host of people” for making the acquisition and renovation of a new United Way headquarters possible.

“Security Federal is loaning us the money for the purchase price,” she said.

The cost to buy Aiken Senior Life Services’ former home is “roughly $275,000,” Rodgers added.

Last year, the United Way’s fundraising campaign generated more than $2.3 million.

Aiken Senior Life Services’ new headquarters is at 1310 East Pine Log Road. That location was the former site of Boots, Bridles & Britches, a store that closed in 2015.

Also during the Rotary Club’s Monday meeting, Principal Lisa Fallaw and Media Specialist Melanie Starks talked about the positive impact of the Rotary Readers program at East Aiken School of the Arts.

