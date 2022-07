Ty Gentry Cummings age 15 months, son of John and Erin Cummings of south Greenville, passed away at 2:12 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Greenville First Christian Church with interment to follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to service from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm Saturday.

GREENVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO