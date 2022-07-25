Special City Council Meeting Tuesday

After postponing the event due to COVID-19, the Edwardsville Flea Market has held their annual Summerfest once again. The building functions as a hub for local vendors to sell virtually anything. It is owned by Rick Ellis and Dan Vetter, where local vendors or businesses can reach out to them to have their items sold in the market. The two purchased the business as a way to keep busy during their retirements.

