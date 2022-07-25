Special City Council Meeting Tuesday

The City of Greenville has scheduled a meeting of the Joint Review Board for Tuesday, July 26 at noon in the municipal building. The board will review annual reports, submitted to the Illinois comptroller, about the city’s four Tax Increment Financing or TIF districts. Greenville has four TIFs: a...
During a special meeting Tuesday night, Greenville City Manager Jo Hollenkamp announced personnel appointments in two departments. Effective, Monday, August 1, George Schofield will officially be the public works director. He has been serving as public works foreman. Ryan Johnson will serve as Schofield’s second in command in the public...
Commissioners also approve new care center ballot question. NEW LOCATION–At their July 22 meeting, the Randolph County Board of Commissioners approved of the Monroe-Randolph Regional Office of Eduction purchasing a building in Red Bud. This location will allow for all of the ROE offices to be in one centralized location.
The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education took action on many personnel items during its meeting Monday night. Ten resignations were accepted. They included Sean Traylor as the district transportation director, and Kolin Dothager as social studies teacher and track coach at Greenville Junior High School, and head girls basketball coach at the high school.
SIU holds meet & greet event with new Athletic Director Tim Leonard. Southern Illinois University Carbondale officially introduced new athletic director Tim Leonard Tuesday evening. SIU meet & greet for new Director of Athletics Tim Leonard. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Southern Illinois University Carbondale officially introduced new athletic director...
Coal Country Times/Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat Reporter. The community of Gillespie was live on Fox 2 News St. Louis July 19. As many may have guessed, the “You Paid For It” headline of the day was water contamination issues that residents have been dealing with off and on for years.
Cases filed during July 17-23, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Tameka Turner of Carlinville is charged with possession of less than five grams of meth and driving on a suspended license in connection with a May 13 incident.
Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, called “What’s Up Downtown”, will be held on Tuesday, July 26th at 5:30 p.m. at the Riverbender building, located at 200 W. 3rd Street in Alton, IL. The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding developments in Alton’s...
CASEYVILLE, Ill. — Flooding in the Metro East was so intense that multiple neighborhoods in St. Clair County had to be temporarily evacuated, but some areas saw even more damage. “The radio has been crazy all morning,” said St. Clair County Emergency Manager Herb Simmons. “A lot of people...
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) – Bridge repairs in Madison County will hamper traffic on northbound Interstate 255 this week. Two right lanes and the deceleration lane to Horseshoe Lake Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Thursday. In addition, the far-right lane and the deceleration lane to Horseshoe Lake Road will remain closed nightly. All lanes are expected to reopen by 4 p.m. Thursday.
The Sorento Homecoming is later this week. The event will take place Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30 in downtown Sorento. A carnival will be featured both nights with ride tickets available for purchase at the Sorento water office. A car cruise is planned for Friday with line-up at...
NASHVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - According to the the Washington County, Illinois Emergency Management Agency (EMA), a second dam of the Nashville Reservoir failed on Tuesday, July 26 after excessive rainfall. EMA Director Matt Bierman said even though the secondary dam breached, “It did what it was supposed to”. Bierman...
A couple of new businesses have opened in Brighton, located in a former insurance building along the highway. It’s been open a couple of weeks, but it was last Saturday that Fish-On Bait and Tackle hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony. Brighton Mayor Matt Kasten tells The...
A 31-year-old Centralia man has been formally charged in Marion County Court Thursday on burglary and misdemeanor theft as area police department investigates a number of recent burglaries. Stephen Bryant of North Cherry was among three men that were stopped when riding bicycles down the driveway of a vacant home...
After postponing the event due to COVID-19, the Edwardsville Flea Market has held their annual Summerfest once again. The building functions as a hub for local vendors to sell virtually anything. It is owned by Rick Ellis and Dan Vetter, where local vendors or businesses can reach out to them to have their items sold in the market. The two purchased the business as a way to keep busy during their retirements.
A Vandalia teen has been charged with Arson in Fayette County Court. 19 year old Dylan N. Brown of Vandalia was charged with Arson on Tuesday in Fayette County Court. Information on the charge states that Brown “by means of fire, knowingly damaged a building and dumpster.” The building and dumpster belonged to an individual in the 500 block of South 5th Street in Vandalia.
A 35-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for theft. Joshua Orrell of North Walnut was taken to the Marion County Jail. 33-year-old Aaron Hubbard of East Broadway in Centralia is being held in the Marion County Jail on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant for criminal trespass to a residence with a person present and violation of a court contact order. Bond is set at $20,000 on the warrant. Hubbard also.
