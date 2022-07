The Wildwood Baseball Park in Sheboygan will be the hub of sports competition this week as the 2022 AAA Wisconsin Legion State Tournament takes place Today through Saturday. Ryan Salm is one of the organizers of the tournament, and he said the event is a “big deal” for the players, telling us that “This is what Legion ballplayers look forward to. This is: ‘I’m at the State Tournament and I have a chance to go onto the National regionals’.”

