With more than 62,000 attorneys registered to practice in Illinois, it might seem like there's plenty of legal representation to go around. But that statistic masks a severe shortage of solo practitioners able to take on new individual clients, particularly in rural communities. Much like food deserts in areas underserved by grocery stores, some neighborhoods and towns are considered legal deserts. And like many food deserts, legal deserts are growing in size.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO