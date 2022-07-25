ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, GA

Georgia Teen Jumps Off Bridge, Disappears In Lake

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

An 18-year-old boy from Georgia whose name has not been released to the public was bridge jumping at a popular lake with friends this weekend when something very tragic occurred. After hitting the water, the teen struggled to stay afloat due to a strong current. According to WSB-TV, the boy's friends noticed him struggling and tried to help him out of the water. As they began to pull the boy to safety, they realized that they were also being pulled into the current and had to let go. They saw him disappear into the water and have yet to find their friend.

The missing teen jumped off of the Walker Church Road bridge at Lake Oconee in Greene County. It was not detailed if the boy was the only one to jump off of the bridge that day. WSB-TV mentioned that emergency crews and rescue teams immediately began looking for the boy after police were called to the scene.

Rescue crews have been using boat sonar to search the lake, but were unable to continue their search on Sunday afternoon due to a slew of bad weather. Officials suspected that the boy may have drowned. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, along with the county dive team have been "scouring" the lake to find the boy.

As of this afternoon, his location remains unknown.

