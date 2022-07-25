Viewpoint: Some patients don't trust Amazon with their health data

NEW YORK (AP) — Jay Carney, the top policy and communications executive at Amazon and one-time White House spokesman, has been named the head of policy at Airbnb, marking another high-profile departure for Amazon as it faces a shifting consumer landscape and heightened regulatory scrutiny. Carney, who served as the press secretary for President Barack Obama, will join Airbnb’s executive team and work with co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky, the San Francisco-based home-sharing company said in a Friday blog post. “Jay has worked at the highest levels of both government and technology, serving as a strategic counselor to the President, and at one of the largest tech companies in the world,” Chesky said in the post. Carney will join Airbnb in September in Washington, D.C.

