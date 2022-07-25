After a sickout and tense negotiations, raises coming to school bus drivers in St. Tammany

The St. Tammany Parish Library Board of Control got a loud message of support Tuesday for the Pride Month displays that appeared in some branches last month. A near capacity crowd at the Madisonville branch meeting room offered widespread support. In all, 24 people spoke out about the displays of books and other materials in three of the 12 branches in June. All but one said that they strongly supported the library's decision to highlight Pride Month and praised the system for what one speaker said allowed members of the LGBTQ community to feel heard and seen.

MADISONVILLE, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO