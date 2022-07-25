ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

After a sickout and tense negotiations, raises coming to school bus drivers in St. Tammany

By JONI HESS
NOLA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year of tense negotiations between the St. Tammany Parish public school district and the employees union over bus driver pay, the St. Tammany School Board has agreed to increase salaries and the amount of money it gives bus drivers for their operational costs. After discussing the proposed...

