ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Is $810 million worth a $2 Mega Millions ticket? It depends

By The Associated Press
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BEkdx_0gsPX9CJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EpKr2_0gsPX9CJ00

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Is $810 million worth $2?

That’s a good question, given it costs $2 to buy a Mega Millions lottery ticket that could pay off with an estimated $810 million prize — the nation’s fourth-largest jackpot — after the game’s next drawing Tuesday night.

ISN’T IT AN OBVIOUS QUESTION?

Not really.

To start with, your chance of winning the grand prize is minuscule, at one in 302.5 million. You have better odds of a smaller payoff, such as winning $1 million for matching five regular numbers but missing the Mega Ball. But even that is one in 12.6 million.

To put that in perspective, your chance of dying in a car crash — something to consider as you drive to the mini-mart for a lottery ticket — is around one in 101 over a lifetime, according to the nonprofit National Safety Council.

As lottery officials note, players should think of their $2 bet as a chance to dream while accepting the reality they likely won’t be entering a new income tax bracket Tuesday night.

STILL, A SHOT AT $810 MILLION SEEMS WORTH $2

Ah, but even if you somehow beat the odds you are not going to get $810 million.

First, that’s the amount for winners who take the annuity option, paid over 30 annual payments. But winners nearly always opt for cash, which for this drawing would pay out an estimated $470.1 million.

And then there are federal taxes, which will slice 37% off that cash prize, so that would leave less than $300 million, though state taxes could cut into that amount as well, depending on where the winner lives. Still a fortune, but a smaller fortune. That also doesn’t account for the possibility that someone else will match the winning numbers, meaning they would need to divide even those smaller winnings in half or more, depending on the number of lucky players.

NEARLY $300 MILLION ISN’T CHUMP CHANGE

It is definitely a big paycheck.

To put that in perspective, consider that the median U.S. household income in 2020 was $67,500, meaning a lifetime of work at that rate would be less than 1% of even the smaller jackpot after taxes.

But sadly, if you had won that same prize a year ago, before the nation endured a year with an inflation rate of about 9%, your buying power would have been significantly higher.

BUT SOMEONE WILL WIN

Eventually, though the reason the grand prize has grown so large is because no one has matched all six numbers since April. That’s 28 consecutive drawings without someone hitting the jackpot.

With so many people playing now that the potential top prize is so large, it becomes increasingly likely that someone or multiple players will finally end that streak. Still, past prizes have grown larger, as the biggest payday was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials.

SO, IS IT WORTH GAMBLING $2

If you have fun dreaming of a massive windfall that most likely won’t actually blow your way, buy a ticket. But if you need to watch your money, consider keeping the $2 in your wallet.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Is this the night you win $830 million Mega Millions prize?

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The chances are steadily rising that someone will win the massive $830 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, but will it be you? Almost certainly not. That’s because while the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize has sparked a surge in sales that will mean more possible number combinations are covered, your odds of winning remain the […]
LOTTERY
960 The Ref

Mega Millions picks numbers. Did you win $830 million?

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — It’s time to examine your Mega Millions lottery tickets to see if you beat the odds and won the estimated $830 million jackpot. Tuesday’s winning numbers are: 07-29-60-63-66, with a Mega Ball of 15. The jackpot is the nation's fourth-largest...
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Washington State
CBS Boston

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $790 million

BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot was $660 million for Friday night's drawing but there was no winner. The winning numbers were: 14-40-60-64-66 Mega Ball 16.Now the grand prize for Tuesday has grown to $790 million.The largest Mega Millions jackpot was in October 2018 when one winning ticket sold in South Carolina was worth $1.537 billion.No one has won the jackpot since April 15.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Safety Council
WSAV News 3

SPD searching for missing mother and daughter

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police are searching for a missing mother and daughter last seen on Tuesday. According to the Savannah Police Department, Za’Nayah Wells, 16, and her daughter, Skyler Wells, 2, were last seen at about 5:00 p.m. July 26 at the 1000 block of E. Gwinnett St. Za’Nayah is described as being 5’4″ […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Alligator removed from Cloverdale childcare center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For the second time in less than a month an alligator has been captured in the Cloverdale neighborhood. It happened again Wednesday but this time the nearly 7 1/2 foot alligator was discovered at Angel’s Childcare and Enrichment Center by a parent during the morning drop-off. After spotting the gator, the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

PD: Homicide investigation after overnight shooting, 1 dead

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place overnight on Skidaway Road. According to the Chatham County Police Department, officers were dispatched to the scene on the 7600 block of Skidaway Road at 11:47 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the area. One adult male victim was pronounced dead […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Associated Press

Mega Millions jackpot now $660M, nation's 9th largest prize

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery officials on Thursday raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $660 million, giving players a shot at what would be the nation’s ninth largest jackpot. The jackpot for Friday night’s drawing has grown so large because there hasn’t been a winner in three months. Those 27 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers has allowed the jackpot to gradually grow from its $20 million starting point in April. Even as the big prize has increased, the odds of winning all that money have remained the same — a staggering one in 302.5 million. The highlighted pre-tax $660 million prize is for a winner who takes an annuity option, paid out in 30 annual payments. Most players choose the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing would be $376.9 million.
LOTTERY
WSAV News 3

Toddler killed in Effingham County house fire

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A toddler was killed in a deadly house fire Tuesday morning in Effingham County. According to the Effingham County Fire Department, the fire happened around 9 a.m. on Charlton Road near McCall Road when Rincon Fire Department and Effingham County Fire Department responded to the blaze. “So I came outside […]
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
960 The Ref

Drawing nears for estimated $830M Mega Millions prize

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — Lottery players will be gripping their tickets tightly ahead of Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing with an estimated $830 million prize on the line. The jackpot would be the nation's fourth-largest lottery prize and the biggest in more than a year. The...
LOTTERY
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

47K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy