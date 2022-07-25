ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Top recipes from Missouri you can make at home

By Tony Nguyen
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uu06B_0gsPX7Qr00
Getty Images

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of recipes from Missouri using Allrecipes.

A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options to choose from: There are mor than 1 million restaurants throughout the country, according to the National Restaurant Association.

But in the last year, the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every corner of American daily life—not the least of which being how we eat. With rules for social distancing in place along with various states of shutdown orders since March 2020, many people have turned to home-cooked meals in lieu of going out or even getting something delivered.

Of course, eating local favorites is a special kind of treat—so to help you on this home cooking journey, Stacker scoured Allrecipes’ collection of more than 3,000 recipes grouped by state to bring you a list of beloved favorites from Missouri.

Many of these recipes are great for any skill levels—so don’t worry if your culinary expertise leave something to be desired. Keep reading to gain some inspiration for your next meal.

Springfield Style Cashew Chicken II

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Additional: 10 minutes

– Total: 50 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 15

– Read more about the recipe here

Old Fashioned Ozarks Meatloaf

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr 30 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 45 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

St. Louis Pork Steaks

– Prep: 4 minutes

– Cook: 45 minutes

– Total: 49 minutes

– Servings: 5

– Yield: 5 steaks

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

St. Louis Toasted Ravioli

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 10 minutes

– Additional: 5 minutes

– Total: 30 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 2 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Pecan Pie

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 10 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 – 9 inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Ground Beef and Cabbage

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 45 minutes

– Total: 1 hr

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Old Fashioned Peach Cobbler

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr 10 minutes

– Additional: 30 minutes

– Total: 2 hrs 10 minutes

– Servings: 18

– Yield: 18 servings

– Number of ingredients: 16

– Read more about the recipe here

Amish Friendship Bread Starter

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Additional: 1 week 2 days

– Total: 1 week 2 days

– Servings: 120

– Yield: 4 cups of starter

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Big Al’s K.C. Bar-B-Q Sauce

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Total: 35 minutes

– Servings: 48

– Yield: 6 cups of sauce

– Number of ingredients: 16

– Read more about the recipe here

Springfield Style Cashew Chicken I

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Total: 35 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 13

– Read more about the recipe here

Spinach Bacon Egg Casserole

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 50 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 5 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 1 9×13-inch pan

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Decadent Ozark Peach Turnovers

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 35 minutes

– Total: 55 minutes

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 16 turnovers

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Juanita’s Blackberry Dumplings

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 45 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 5 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Al’s Sufferin’ Succotash

– Prep: 5 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Total: 25 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Mom’s Squash Casserole

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 20 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Chocolate Pecan Pie III

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 30 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 pie

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Kansas City BBQ Ribs

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 2 hrs

– Additional: 9 hrs 10 minutes

– Total: 11 hrs 25 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Gooey Butter Cake I

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 45 minutes

– Total: 1 hr

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 1 (9×13 inch) cake

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Simple Fried Morel Mushrooms

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 10 minutes

– Total: 30 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here

Cashew Crusted Chicken

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Total: 40 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Crawfish Chowder

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 25 minutes

– Total: 45 minutes

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Kansas City Steak Soup

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr 45 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 55 minutes

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 1 gallon

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Apple Pudding

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 45 minutes

– Total: 1 hr

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 1 – 9×9 inch dish

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

German Apple Pudding Cake

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 40 minutes

– Additional: 5 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 5 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 – 8 inch square pan

– Number of ingredients: 17

– Read more about the recipe here

Crayfish or Shrimp Pasta

– Prep: 5 minutes

– Cook: 40 minutes

– Total: 45 minutes

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Mr. Mason’s Chili

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr 55 minutes

– Total: 2 hrs 5 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Aaron’s Missouri Burger

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 15 minutes

– Total: 25 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 burgers

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Crawfish Thermidor

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 25 minutes

– Additional: 5 minutes

– Total: 45 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Jules’ Braised Beans

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Total: 45 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Homestead Harvest Cookies

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Total: 35 minutes

– Servings: 48

– Yield: 48 cookies

– Number of ingredients: 13

– Read more about the recipe here

Comments / 7

Stacy Sprouse
2d ago

Great article, but disappointed that none of the links open for the recipes. Please fix so we can further enjoy your efforts! Thanks.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Society
State
Missouri State
Springfield, MO
Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Society
Springfield, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
KIX 105.7

Waterfalls Are Therapeutic To Look At. You Should See These 10 In Missouri

I was having a conversation recently with a friend who is going to New York for the first time. He asked about places to go or "Must-See" activities. I suggested walking to the top of the Statue of Liberty, a tour of Rockefeller Center and Niagara Falls. I did all three of those activities when I went to NY in high school. The Falls were majestic and therapeutic. I started to think, does Missouri have any waterfalls? Yes, it does. I thought you might be interested to see these 10 hidden ones.
MISSOURI STATE
tncontentexchange.com

Best beaches in Missouri — yes, Missouri

Does the heat seem unbearable this year? Time for a water break. A beach, perhaps? But what to do in land-locked Missouri? Believe it or not, we have a few beaches of our own (for consideration here, any place with enough sand to play in and enough water to cool off in). With summer heat bearing down on us, we celebrate some of our state's finest beaches.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

New Study On COVID Contains Bad News For Missouri

(Jefferson City) A new study has been released concerning how are states are faring in American in dealing with COVID-19, and it doesn’t contain good news for Missouri. Mark Toti has details. The survey says approximately 67 percent of Americans have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Cooking#Food Drink#Americans
krcu.org

Discover Nature: Ants in Missouri

Discover nature this week with ants in Missouri. You see them as they scurry about on driveways, lawns, and sidewalks -- or maybe even in your home! Regardless, ants seem to be everywhere. Some tunnel underground, while others reside in rotting wood or leaf litter. Ants have compound eyes and...
Missouri Independent

Unofficial totals show Missouri marijuana legalization initiative short on signatures

An initiative to legalize recreational marijuana use in Missouri will need help if it is going to be on the November ballot. Reports every county in the state, delivered to Secretary of State John Ashcroft’s office, show the petition is short of its goal in two of the six congressional districts needed to qualify for […] The post Unofficial totals show Missouri marijuana legalization initiative short on signatures appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KICK AM 1530

Watch a Huge Meteor Light Up the Sky Over Missouri’s Ozarks

It was short, but brilliant. A huge meteor lit up the sky over Missouri's Ozarks and was reported as far away as Chicago, Illinois on Tuesday. Lost in the Ozarks had a web cam set up over Bull Shoals Lake. They saw a report of a meteor from the American Meteor Society early Tuesday morning and decided to check their camera. That's when they found this video of the fireball over the Ozarks.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Missouri Primary Election 101: See sample ballots, highlighted races for Tuesday’s election

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri voters will return to the polls on Tuesday, August 2 for Missouri’s statewide primary. Here’s what you need to know about this election:. Polling Places: Polls across the state open at 6 a.m. They close at 7 p.m. Your county may have changed your polling place. Check your polling place: https://s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/voterlookup/
MISSOURI STATE
ozarkradionews.com

22 States, Including Missouri & Arkansas, Sue Biden Administration over Threats to Withhold Nutrition Assistance for Schools that Don’t Adhere to Title IX Protections

Jefferson City, Mo. – The attorney generals of 22 states, including Missouri and Arkansas, have filed a lawsuit against the USDA and the Biden Administration over new guidance on sex discrimination for schools and programs that receive federal nutritional assistance. On May 5, 2022, the USDA’s Food and Nutrition...
MISSOURI STATE
Startland News

‘If you don’t own yourself, you own nothing’: Why one founder says he’ll relocate his business if Kansas bans abortion

Editor’s note: This story is part of a series on the 2022 election produced by the KC Media Collective, an initiative designed to support and enhance local journalism. Members of the KC Media Collective include Startland News, Missouri Business Alert, Kansas City PBS/Flatland, KCUR, The Kansas City Beacon and American Public Square. Andrew Morgans has The post ‘If you don’t own yourself, you own nothing’: Why one founder says he’ll relocate his business if Kansas bans abortion appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
The Weather Channel

St. Louis Flooding Live Updates: Rescues Ongoing, Parts Of I-70 Shut Down

First responders evacuated residents from a neighborhood in Ladue, Missouri. Many vehicles were stranded and submerged across the St. Louis metro area. Residents are being asked to stay home if it's safe to do so. People are being evacuated from their homes and rescued from their vehicles in floodwaters across...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
West Newsmagazine

Local hospitals claim four spots on 'Best in Missouri' list; BJC ranks as among 'Best in Nation'

U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 hospital rankings with local hospitals claiming four of the top five positions on the best in Missouri list. The prestigious list, now in its 33rd year, places Barnes Jewish Hospital as the No. 1 hospital in the state and in the metro St. Louis area. Additionally, BJC claimed the No. 11 spot on the national list, moving up six spots from its previous position.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy