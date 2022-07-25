ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recreational weed generated record tax revenue in Illinois, officials say

 2 days ago
Photo credit Getty Images

Recreational marijuana use in Illinois is racking up the tax revenue, as proponents had promised.

Illinois Department Revenue employee Maura Kownacki said sales of recreational marijuana in the state jumped to $1.5 million in the fiscal year that ended in July -- and that generated a lot of tax money for the state.

"A record-breaking $445 million in tax revenue was collected from adult-use cannabis in fiscal year 2022, which is a 50% increase," Kownacki said.

Kownacki noted that 25% of that tax money is set aside to deal with issues in communities most impacted by drug abuse.

Radioactive runoff concerns rise in North County after heavy rains flood creeks, landfills

Record rainfall on Tuesday morning has some North County residents worried about possible radioactive runoff from two nuclear waste sites. At the West Lake Landfill, where nuclear waste from the Manhattan Project was buried, runoff has been going downhill toward Earth City. The EPA told KMOX it's evaluating the effect of the rain on the cover at the West Lake Landfill, but more testing would be needed to measure possible radioactive runoff.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
