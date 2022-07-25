Recreational weed generated record tax revenue in Illinois, officials say

Photo credit Getty Images

Recreational marijuana use in Illinois is racking up the tax revenue, as proponents had promised.

Illinois Department Revenue employee Maura Kownacki said sales of recreational marijuana in the state jumped to $1.5 million in the fiscal year that ended in July -- and that generated a lot of tax money for the state.

"A record-breaking $445 million in tax revenue was collected from adult-use cannabis in fiscal year 2022, which is a 50% increase," Kownacki said.

Kownacki noted that 25% of that tax money is set aside to deal with issues in communities most impacted by drug abuse.