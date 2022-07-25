ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBBM News Radio

Rider turns tables on robbers, fatally stabs teen on Red Line: officials

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZUaBa_0gsPWYOq00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Chicago police say a fatal stabbing early Monday on the Red Line near 63rd Street that resulted in the death of a teen appears to be the result of an attempted robbery.

Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan says their investigation so far shows a group of people approached a man on a train at around 3 a.m.

Video appears to show the group trying to rob the rider, with one of them pulling a gun, he said. The rider took out a knife and stabbed the gunman and ran away, as did the robbers.

Police are looking for them as well as the man who stabbed his alleged attacker.

Monday’s fatal incident comes amid a spike in violent crime on the CTA and is the second stabbing on the Red Line in less than a week.

CTA officials acknowledged they’ve had problems filling all their shifts with unarmed guards for stations and trains, an initiative announced back in March.

“The security industry faces the same challenges everybody else faces — trying to get jobs filled,” CTA security chief Kevin Ryan said at a news conference Monday morning.

The purported robber was identified as 15-year-old Darin J. Mcnair from Altgeld Gardens on the Far South Side, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Contributing: Sun-Times Media Wire

Comments / 23

freedoms heartbeat
2d ago

More of this needs to happen unfortunately this fire can’t be fought with water it’s gonna take a lot more fire and prayer

Reply
5
Gertrude Sanders
2d ago

I hate for anyone to lose their life to violence, but kudos to passenger for getting the upper hand. People are tired of being the victim to ignorance. Criminals look out this is just the beginning.

Reply
4
Bob Smith
2d ago

Only way police catch then is when they end up in the hospital or morgue

Reply(1)
8
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
