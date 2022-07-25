Rider turns tables on robbers, fatally stabs teen on Red Line: officials

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Chicago police say a fatal stabbing early Monday on the Red Line near 63rd Street that resulted in the death of a teen appears to be the result of an attempted robbery.

Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan says their investigation so far shows a group of people approached a man on a train at around 3 a.m.

Video appears to show the group trying to rob the rider, with one of them pulling a gun, he said. The rider took out a knife and stabbed the gunman and ran away, as did the robbers.

Police are looking for them as well as the man who stabbed his alleged attacker.

Monday’s fatal incident comes amid a spike in violent crime on the CTA and is the second stabbing on the Red Line in less than a week.

CTA officials acknowledged they’ve had problems filling all their shifts with unarmed guards for stations and trains, an initiative announced back in March.

“The security industry faces the same challenges everybody else faces — trying to get jobs filled,” CTA security chief Kevin Ryan said at a news conference Monday morning.

The purported robber was identified as 15-year-old Darin J. Mcnair from Altgeld Gardens on the Far South Side, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Contributing: Sun-Times Media Wire

