ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Potlatch: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) _ Potlatch Corp. (PCH) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $120.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Spokane, Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.72. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.61 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.53 per share.

The timberland owner and wood products company posted revenue of $359.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $325.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCH

Comments / 0

Related
geekwire.com

T-Mobile adds 1.7M customers, shares climb despite missing earnings expectations

T-Mobile reported $19.7 billion in revenue for its second fiscal quarter, which was down slightly from the year-ago quarter and missed analyst expectations. Still, the Bellevue, Wash.-based wireless carrier added 1.7 million new customers, up from 1.3 million a year ago, and the highest second quarter growth in its history. The company raised guidance for the current year.
BELLEVUE, WA
freightwaves.com

What recession? Paccar posts record Q2 sales and earnings

Paccar Inc. defied dour economic projections for the near-term economy, posting record second-quarter revenue and income. Strong margins, increased deliveries of recently revamped models and profit on its parts business all contributed. Practically everything clicked in Q2 as the Bellevue, Washington-based manufacturer. It crushed analyst estimates, Earnings per share of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Schneider National: Q2 Earnings Insights

Schneider National SNDR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 09:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Schneider National beat estimated earnings by 4.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.69. Revenue was up $386.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
FOXBusiness

Facebook parent Meta forecasts revenue below estimates

Meta Platforms Inc. on Wednesday forecast current-quarter revenue below estimates after the Facebook parent recorded its first-ever quarterly drop in revenue amid a general weakness in the digital ad market. Shares of the Menlo Park, California-based company were down about 5% in extended trading. Ticker Security Last Change Change %
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Associated Press

Costamare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONACO (AP) _ Costamare Inc. (CMRE) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $122 million. On a per-share basis, the company said it had net income of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 95 cents per share. The shipping company posted revenue of $290.9 million in the period. _____
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Hilton Worldwide Q2 Earnings Smashes Estimates, Shares Gain

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 68.5% year-on-year, to $2.24 billion, beating the consensus of $2.08 billion. Franchise and licensing fees revenue rose 47.7% Y/Y, and the Owned and leased hotels revenue jumped 133%. The occupancy rate for the quarter was 74.3% in the U.S.,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Carpenter: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $2.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to less than 1...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Potlatch Corp#Automated Insights
Benzinga

Pitney Bowes Shares Drop As Q2 Earnings Falls Short

Pitney Bowes Inc PBI reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 3.1% year-on-year to $871.5 million, missing the analyst consensus of $897.97 million. Global Ecommerce revenue fell 6% Y/Y to $394 million, Presort services increased 3% to $139 million, and SendTech Solutions declined 2% to $339 million. Total costs and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Boeing Q2 Earnings

Boeing BA reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Boeing missed estimated earnings by 131.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.37 versus an estimate of $-0.16. Revenue was down $317.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Goosehead Insurance: Q2 Earnings Insights

Goosehead Insurance GSHD reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Goosehead Insurance missed estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.17. Revenue was up $14.85 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Royal Caribbean: Q2 Earnings Insights

Royal Caribbean Gr RCL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Royal Caribbean Gr beat estimated earnings by 5.45%, reporting an EPS of $-2.08 versus an estimate of $-2.2. Revenue was up $2.13 billion from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: International Paper Q2 Earnings

International Paper IP reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. International Paper beat estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $1.08. Revenue was down $227.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Nielsen Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Nielsen Holdings NLSN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Nielsen Holdings beat estimated earnings by 6.98%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.43. Revenue was up $21.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Fortis: Q2 Earnings Insights

Fortis FTS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fortis missed estimated earnings by 2.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.46. Revenue was up $540.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Pathward Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights

Pathward Financial CASH reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pathward Financial beat estimated earnings by 2.2%, reporting an EPS of $0.93 versus an estimate of $0.91. Revenue was down $4.78 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: ArcelorMittal Q2 Earnings

ArcelorMittal MT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 01:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ArcelorMittal beat estimated earnings by 30.46%, reporting an EPS of $4.24 versus an estimate of $3.25. Revenue was up $2.80 billion from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Trinity Industries Q2 Earnings

Trinity Industries TRN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 07:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Trinity Industries missed estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $45.30 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Valley National Q2 Earnings

Valley National VLY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Valley National beat estimated earnings by 10.34%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.29. Revenue was up $132.66 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Altria Group Q2 Earnings

Altria Group MO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Altria Group beat estimated earnings by 0.8%, reporting an EPS of $1.26 versus an estimate of $1.25. Revenue was down $240.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
484K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy