Potlatch: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) _ Potlatch Corp. (PCH) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $120.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Spokane, Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.72. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.61 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.53 per share.

The timberland owner and wood products company posted revenue of $359.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $325.5 million.

