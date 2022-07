Overstock.com CEO Jonathan Johnson joined Cheddar News to break down the “very difficult sales environment” for his home furnishings company, which posted second-quarter declines in revenue and active customers even as it remained profitable for the ninth consecutive quarter. “Our business model is very nimble and can withstand jolts in the marketplace,” he said. “We don't own inventory, so we don't have to liquidate inventory. We can approach our partner suppliers and have them give us cost cuts so that we can still compete on price and do well.”

MARKETS ・ 7 MINUTES AGO