TrueBlue: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) _ TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) on Monday reported profit of $24 million in its second quarter.

The Tacoma, Washington-based company said it had profit of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 82 cents per share.

The blue-collar temporary staffing company posted revenue of $569.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TBI

