Silver Alert canceled for Henry County teen

(Butler County, OH)--A Richmond woman was killed in a crash on U.S. 127 in Butler County a few miles east of Oxford early Tuesday morning. Her identity had still not been released as of 5 a.m. Wednesday, but she was 69 years old and was traveling with other family members, including her grandson. Several other people were hurt. Then, the medical helicopter that responded to the scene clipped power lines and crashed. All three people on the helicopter suffered minor injuries. 127 was shut down all day Tuesday. Both crashes remain under investigation. The Richmond woman’s identity will likely be released later Wednesday.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO