ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold, MD

Woman Speared by Sailfish During Florida Fishing Trip

By Keegan Sentner
Outdoor Life
Outdoor Life
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IXj6y_0gsPUBPn00
Sailfish are known for putting on an aerial display when hooked. Wikimedia Commons

A 73-year-old woman was speared by a 100-pound sailfish while fishing off the Florida coast last Tuesday. Katherine Perkins, of Arnold, Maryland, was sitting by the center console when a hooked sailfish jumped out of the water and over the stern of the boat, stabbing her in the groin.

“It happened so fast, I didn’t have time to react,” Perkins told the responding officer.

Perkins was out fishing that day with friends Louis Toth, 75, and Dominic Bellezza, 77. Both men are from Stuart, Florida, which calls itself the “Sailfish Capital of the World.” The three were roughly two miles offshore from the St. Lucie Inlet when they hooked the sailfish, which they estimated to be around 100 pounds. Toth was fighting the fish, and as it neared the back of the boat, it charged right at the anglers, jumped out of the water and impaled Perkins with its long, pointed bill, according to an incident report filed by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Perkins became “incoherent” after the sailfish stabbed her, according to the report.

Toth and Bellezza immediately began applying pressure to the wound and called emergency services as they headed back for shore. First responders were waiting when they got there, and Perkins was airlifted to HCN Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where she was treated for her wounds.

Her current medical status is unknown, but a spokesperson for the hospital told CNN that the woman was in good condition as of Sunday.

Considered the fastest fish in the ocean, sailfish can reach top speeds of 70 miles per hour, according to Oceana. The animals derive their name from their dorsal fin, which resembles a sail and can be taller than their entire body. Like marlin and swordfish—the other two members of the billfish family—sailfish use their sharp, pointed bills (also known as “rostrums”) to stab and slash at prey.

Sailfish are the state saltwater fish of Florida, and they are revered by anglers for their speed and acrobatics when hooked. While they don’t grow as large as marlin or swordfish, they can top 200 pounds. The current state record weighed 126 pounds and was caught near Big Pine Key in 2009.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Miami Herald

Watch as lightning bolt leaves two vehicles ‘fried’ while driving on I-75 in Florida

A terrifying lightning strike “fried” two vehicles traveling on Interstate 75 in Florida, including one driven by a sheriff’s deputy. It happened around 4 p.m. Friday, July 1, as “an intense thunderstorm” moved into the Sun City Center area, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Sun City Center is about 25 miles southeast of Tampa.
SUN CITY CENTER, FL
Miami Herald

10-year-old girl swept away while swimming with family in Maryland, Coast Guard says

The search continued Monday, July 18, for a 10-year-old girl who went missing while swimming with her family in Maryland, according to the Coast Guard. Personnel at the Coast Guard Sector Maryland National Capitol Region Command Center were notified that multiple swimmers needed help July 17 near Deep Point, Maryland, the U.S. Coast Guard 5th District Mid-Atlantic said in a news release.
ACCIDENTS
LiveScience

19 python babies and their massive mom nabbed in Florida nursery raid

Under the cover of darkness, two wildlife officials raided an invasive python's nest in a South Florida swamp and successfully wrestled 19 wriggling hatchlings and their mother into a bag and out of the protected habitat. The next day, one of the officials captured a second breeding female — measuring an astounding 17.5 feet (5.3 meters) long — from the exact same spot.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arnold, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Arnold, MD
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
Stuart, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Stuart, FL
Accidents
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Stuart, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saltwater Fish#The St Lucie Inlet#Cnn
Outdoor Life

Pennsylvania Cop Shoots Giant Snake as It Strangles Man

Update: The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office announced earlier today that the 27-year-old man died yesterday morning at LeHigh Valley Hospital. This was four days after a police officer shot the 18-foot boa constrictor that was wrapped around his neck. The cause of death was listed as anoxic brain injury due to asphyxiation by constriction, according to CBS News.
ALLENTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Fishing
The Independent

Three drown, one missing in Lake Michigan

Three people drowned and a fourth is missing after separate tragedies at Lake Michigan on Wednesday.A 7-year-old boy from Texas died after a group of two adults and three children were swept into the water at North Beach in South Haven at around 7.30pm, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s office told News 8. The boy washed ashore and was given CPR before being taken to hospital where he died.A search resumed on Thursday for a 33-year-old man from Ohio who is missing after trying to save the boy.In a separate incident at North Beach Park in Ferrysburg, a 16-year-old who was...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
News Talk 840 KXNT

Body found at Lake Mead identified

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - A woman found dead at Lake Mead earlier this week has been identified one that went missing after falling off a jet ski in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on June 30th. 22 year-old Lily Hatcher was on a jet ski with a man...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outdoor Life

Outdoor Life

New York, NY
24K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Expert hunting and fishing tips, new gear reviews, and everything else you need to know about outdoor adventure. This is Outdoor Life.

 https://www.outdoorlife.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy