Battle lines are being drawn over the argument on the effects of ending cash bail in Illinois. No other measure as part of the controversial criminal justice reform SAFE-T Act has drawn more attention than the Pretrial Fairness Act, which abolished cash bail Jan. 1. State’s attorneys contend the provision will allow violent offenders to be released with a higher burden of proof required to hold them before trial. State Rep. Justin Slaughter, D-Chicago, a driving force behind the SAFE-T Act, has accused Republicans opposed to measures of a “bad stench of racism.”

WILL COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO