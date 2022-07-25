ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden admin aims to plant a billion trees

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration said today it can eliminate a tree-planting backlog on national forests within 10 years, relying on funds in last year’s infrastructure law. The Department of Agriculture and the Forest Service pledged to eliminate the reforestation backlog of 4 million acres on...

FOXBusiness

Republicans introduce bill forcing Biden admin to stop cramming 'woke agenda' upon community banks

FIRST ON FOX: A group of House Republicans introduced legislation Wednesday that would prevent the federal government from forcing its "woke agenda" upon small banks. The Making the CFPB Accountable to Small Business Act, authored by Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., would repeal a provision in the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act which requires small lenders to report various data points related to credit applications from small businesses owned by minorities and women. In September, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) proposed a rule implementing the provision that it said would help the government learn "what barriers are holding [small businesses] back from further prosperity."
Manchin’s Climate Move Spurs Talk of Biden Pivot on Fossil Fuels

Sen. Joe Manchin’s decision to put the brakes on climate legislation until the fall is leading some green and industry groups to gear up for a potential post-midterm election crackdown by the Biden administration on fossil fuel development. The need for a vote from Manchin (D-W.Va.) on climate legislation...
POLITICO

Dems stare into climate abyss

Presented by The American Petroleum Institute (API) Democrats have had a week to digest the demise of their climate bill. They're facing the prospect of yet another decade of congressional inaction at a time when consequences of global warming are growing more acute and the world is scrambling to meet its goals for cutting carbon emissions by 2030.
Manchin Deals "Crushing Blow" to Biden Admin. Domestic Agenda

On Thursday, July 14, Senator Charles Manchin (D-WV) and his staff informed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) that the former is only willing to support a reconciliation bill in August if it includes a provision to lower prescription drug prices and a two-year extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies.
Biden Rolls Out Dollars to Make Rail Stations More Accessible

US rail will get a $1.75 billion boost in federal spending targeted at increasing access for disabled riders as stations across the country remain inaccessible to many. The Biden administration announced a new program Tuesday, funded by the infrastructure law (. Public Law 117-58 ), to help agencies retrofit subway...
Climate activists’ plot to make liberal politicians squirm

Jennifer Falcon, a climate and Indigenous rights organizer in San Antonio, Texas, worries constantly about the impacts of climate change on her community, such as water restrictions and a possible collapse of the electric grid. She thinks Democrats “wasted two years” trying to convince Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West...
Unexploded bomb discovery flags growing challenge for offshore wind

The first large offshore wind farms in the United States are unearthing unexploded munitions from World War II, representing a potentially growing challenge for both developers and U.S. policymakers as the emerging industry anchors off America’s coasts. While surveying the seafloor in the waters of Rhode Island’s Narragansett Bay...
The Associated Press

Nevada court fights raise caution flags on green energy push

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Opposition from friends, not foes, is creating potential roadblocks to President Joe Biden’s green energy agenda on federal lands in the blue-leaning, Western swing state of Nevada. Two lithium mines and a geothermal power plant in the works in the biggest U.S. gold-mining state are under attack from conservationists, tribes and others who otherwise generally support Biden’s efforts to expedite the transition from fossil fuels to renewables. The conflicts put a spotlight on an emerging reality as the Biden administration tries to meet its goal of having the U.S. power grid run on clean energy by 2035. Renewable or not, the actual mining of the resources faces many of the same regulatory and environmental hurdles the government has encountered for decades when digging for coal or drilling for oil.
Fox News

WaPo opinion piece calls for Biden to not run for reelection in order to save Democrats: 'Quit, Joe, Quit!'

A Washington Post opinion piece argued that President Biden should announce he is not running for reelection in order to help Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections. Steven Isenberg, who served as chief of staff to New York Mayor John V. Lindsay, wrote if Biden pledged not to run again, the midterms would cease to be a referendum on the state of America under Biden and instead focus on local elections.
Phys.org

Using an antineutrino reactor-off method between submarine patrols to by-pass need for onboard access inspections

A pair of researchers at Virginia Tech is suggesting that it should be possible to use a low-energy antineutrino reactor-off method set between submarine patrols to by-pass the need for onboard access by inspectors. In their paper published in the journal Physical Review Letters, Bernadette Cogswell and Patrick Huber describe a means for safeguarding nuclear fuel used for naval propulsion systems on vessels around the world.
House passes innovation bill, sends it to Biden

House Democrats rallied enough support to approve a sprawling innovation and economic competitiveness package today despite concerns from progressives and conservative Republicans. The bill, which passed the House 243-187 after clearing the Senate yesterday, would send $52 billion to promote domestic semiconductor manufacturing. It would also authorize tens of billions...
House’s bipartisan National Defense Authorization Act rightly rebukes Biden’s Pentagon budget

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight the pros and cons of the House's bipartisan defense budget, and what it means for our national security.]. The House’s July 14 vote to approve the annual defense authorization bill represented a bipartisan repudiation of the Biden administration’s fiscal year 2023 defense budget request.
The Independent

Progressive House staffers occupy Schumer’s office as he negotiates with Manchin

Progressive House staffers staged a protest in Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office, urging him to keep negotiating on climate change legislation amid talks with Senator Joe Manchin. Saul Levin, a staffer for Representative Cori Bush, posted photos of himself and other members of Ms Bush’s team in Mr Schumer’s office on Monday. “To my knowledge, this has never been done,” he tweeted. “We’ve also never seen climate catastrophe, so we’re meeting the moment. Follow along as we fight with everything we have to jumpstart climate negotiations.”The move comes as Mr Schumer is in negotiations with Mr Manchin. Mr...
