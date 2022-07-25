ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs' Yan Gomes: Not in Monday's lineup

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Gomes isn't starting Monday's game against the Pirates. Gomes...

www.cbssports.com

theScore

Report: Mets, Astros contacted Cubs about Contreras

The New York Mets and Houston Astros are among the teams to have contacted the Chicago Cubs regarding the availability of catcher Willson Contreras, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. The San Francisco Giants are also searching for catching help but weren't directly linked to Contreras, Passan adds. Contreras is on...
HOUSTON, TX
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Yardbarker

Red Sox acquire veteran outfielder Abraham Almonte from Brewers and assign him to Triple-A Worcester

The Red Sox have acquired veteran outfielder Abraham Almonte from the Brewers in exchange for cash considerations, per the club’s transactions log. Almonte, 33, should provide the Sox with experienced outfield depth at Triple-A Worcester. The WooSox were likely in need of some outfield help anyway with Jaylin Davis, Jarren Duran, and Rob Refsnyder all currently up in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Cardinals trade deadline preview: Biggest needs, targets, top trade chips as St. Louis eyes Juan Soto

The St. Louis Cardinals are angling for their fourth straight postseason appearance. There's some pressure to make that happen and then achieve a deep run. That's because this past offseason, the Cardinals made the surprise decision to move on from manager Mike Shildt despite his strong track record of success. In his place is first-time big-league skipper Oliver Marmol.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Cubs' Nelson Velazquez sitting Monday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Velazquez went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, two runs, and a walk during Sunday's victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. It was his first start since the break, but the rookie has still gone 4-for-6 with three homers, seven RBI, and five runs scored. Ian Happ will shift to left field and bat cleanup Monday while Frank Schwindel serves as the Cubs' designated hitter and No. 7 batter. Alfonso Rivas will make a start on first base and bat eighth.
CHICAGO, IL
Willson Contreras
Frank Schwindel
Yan Gomes
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Placed on 10-day IL

Cooper was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right wrist contusion, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper will head to the injured list, retroactive to Sunday, after being hit on the right wrist by a pitch Saturday versus the Pirates. The first baseman was forced to miss the last two games with the injury and will now be away from the team until August 3 at the soonest. Lewin Diaz was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday to replace Cooper on the active roster.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Receives maintenance day

Rutschman is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Rutschman will be one of three Orioles regulars on the bench as the team closes its series against Tampa Bay with a game that begins at 12:35 p.m. local time. Robinson Chirinos will check in behind the dish for Rutschman, who has gone 7-for-17 with three doubles, a 6:4 BB:K, four runs and one RBI in his six starts since the All-Star break.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jon Berti: Resumes baseball activities

Berti (groin) hit in the cage and ran recently, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com. Berti has been on the injured list with a left groin strain since July 15, but it's encouraging to see him resume baseball activities. It's not yet clear when the 32-year-old will be able to rejoin the Marlins or whether he'll require a rehab assignment at some point.
MIAMI, FL
#Cubs#Phillies#Pirates
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Settles for no-decision

Gallen hurled five innings against San Francisco on Wednesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out five batters. He did not factor in the decision. Gallen wasn't overpowering in the outing, but he allowed only one extra-base hit and limited the Giants to...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Tyler Wells: Heads to IL

The Orioles placed Wells on the 15-day injured list Thursday with left side discomfort, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports. Wells' move to the IL comes after he exited his start in Wednesday's loss to the Rays and ensures he'll miss at least one or two turns through the rotation. Baltimore recalled a reliever (Beau Sulser) to replace Wells on the 26-man active roster, but the team will likely turn to the rehabbing Kyle Bradish (shoulder) to take over Wells' spot in the rotation.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Not in Monday's lineup

Bryant isn't starting Monday against the Brewers. Bryant is getting a breather Monday after he went 4-for-14 with a homer, two doubles, three runs, two RBI, two walks and two strikeouts over the last three games. Yonathan Daza will start in left field and bat second.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Yandy Diaz: Gets rest Thursday

Diaz is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Diaz had started in each of the Rays' first six contests out of the All-Star break, so he's likely receiving a routine breather Thursday while Tampa Bay closes out its series in Baltimore with a game that begins at 12:35 p.m. ET. Isaac Paredes will fill in at third base for Diaz, who went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's 6-4 win.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB
Baseball
Sports
CBS Sports

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Lands on IL

The Yankees placed Stanton on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with left Achilles tendonitis. The move is retroactive to Sunday, so Stanton could return as soon as the middle of next week, depending on the severity of his injury. Stanton struggled during the stretch after the All-Star break, going 0-for-10 with seven strikeouts. Given their comfortable position in the standings, the Yankees might be extra cautious when timing Stanton's return.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: Exits Tuesday's contest

Bart left Tuesday's game versus the Diamondbacks with an illness, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Manager Gabe Kapler said Bart was "ghost white" and throwing up. It's unclear if the 25-year-old catcher will have to miss a game or two -- Wednesday's series finale against Arizona is an afternoon affiar. Bart likely would have sat out a day game after a night game anyway, so it's unclear if he will be available off the bench. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Tuesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jonathan Arauz: Likely to avoid surgery

Arauz doesn't believe he'll need surgery for his sprained right middle finger, but he could need four weeks for the ligament to fully heal, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports. Arauz's decision to forgo surgery will give him a more realistic chance to play again in 2022, but he...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Nico Hoerner's double sends streaking Cubs past Pirates 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner hit a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 on Monday night for their season-high fifth straight win. Hoerner finished with two hits and two RBIs. Rafael Ortega homered for Chicago, and Adrian Sampson pitched seven innings of two-run ball. Seiya Suzuki set up Hoerner’s clutch hit when he reached on rookie shortstop Oneil Cruz’s throwing error. Suzuki advanced on Ian Happ’s groundout and then hustled home on Hoerner’s drive into the gap in right-center. “He wants that moment probably more than anyone I’ve been around,” Cubs manager David Ross said of Hoerner. “Nice base hit for him there.”
PITTSBURGH, PA

