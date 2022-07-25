ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels' Taylor Ward: Starting Monday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Ward (leg) is starting Monday against the Royals. Ward exited Sunday's win over...

www.cbssports.com

ESPN

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez set to begin rehab assignment

The Kansas City Royals say All-Star catcher Salvador Perez is expected to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Omaha. Perez has been out since late June, when he left a game against the Los Angeles Angels with a left thumb injury that also had caused him to miss time earlier in the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers eyeing trade for All-Star infielder?

It may be time again for baseball’s only sacred trade deadline tradition — the Los Angeles Dodgers acquiring yet another All-Star. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Wednesday that the Dodgers have been looking into a trade for All-Star first baseman Garrett Cooper of the Miami Marlins. Heyman adds though that teams in the race for Juan Soto, as the Dodgers also are, may wait before moving on other hitters.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers News: Giants Manager Reacts to Team Getting Swept by LA

Despite getting swept in a four-game series in Los Angeles, the Giants had plenty of opportunities to steal a game or two from the Dodgers at Chavez Ravine. On Thursday, the Giants came back from a five-run deficit, only to lose by three runs thanks to some late-inning Dodgers dramatics. The Giants quarter of losses weren't due to a lack of effort, but rather, a lack of execution.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Break Own Single-Game Attendance Record For 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers squandered a late lead and it amounted to a second consecutive loss against the Washington Nationals on Clayton Kershaw bobblehead night. Tuesday’s game drew an announced attendance of 53,302, which was the team’s 11th sellout of the season and the largest paid attendance in all of Major league Baseball this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani, Max Stassi homer as Angels blank Royals

Jose Suarez threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings and Shohei Ohtani and Max Stassi homered to lift the visiting Los Angeles Angels to a 6-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday. Suarez, who pitched more than five innings for just the second time this season, gave up three hits,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Brandon Marsh batting eighth for Angels on Wednesday

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brandon Marsh is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Marsh will start in left field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Brad Keller and the Royals. Jo Adell moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Marsh for 10.0 FanDuel...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Settles for no-decision

Gallen hurled five innings against San Francisco on Wednesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out five batters. He did not factor in the decision. Gallen wasn't overpowering in the outing, but he allowed only one extra-base hit and limited the Giants to...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Receives maintenance day

Rutschman is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Rutschman will be one of three Orioles regulars on the bench as the team closes its series against Tampa Bay with a game that begins at 12:35 p.m. local time. Robinson Chirinos will check in behind the dish for Rutschman, who has gone 7-for-17 with three doubles, a 6:4 BB:K, four runs and one RBI in his six starts since the All-Star break.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Placed on 10-day IL

Cooper was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right wrist contusion, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper will head to the injured list, retroactive to Sunday, after being hit on the right wrist by a pitch Saturday versus the Pirates. The first baseman was forced to miss the last two games with the injury and will now be away from the team until August 3 at the soonest. Lewin Diaz was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday to replace Cooper on the active roster.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jon Berti: Resumes baseball activities

Berti (groin) hit in the cage and ran recently, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com. Berti has been on the injured list with a left groin strain since July 15, but it's encouraging to see him resume baseball activities. It's not yet clear when the 32-year-old will be able to rejoin the Marlins or whether he'll require a rehab assignment at some point.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Yandy Diaz: Gets rest Thursday

Diaz is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Diaz had started in each of the Rays' first six contests out of the All-Star break, so he's likely receiving a routine breather Thursday while Tampa Bay closes out its series in Baltimore with a game that begins at 12:35 p.m. ET. Isaac Paredes will fill in at third base for Diaz, who went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's 6-4 win.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Tyler Wells: Heads to IL

The Orioles placed Wells on the 15-day injured list Thursday with left side discomfort, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports. Wells' move to the IL comes after he exited his start in Wednesday's loss to the Rays and ensures he'll miss at least one or two turns through the rotation. Baltimore recalled a reliever (Beau Sulser) to replace Wells on the 26-man active roster, but the team will likely turn to the rehabbing Kyle Bradish (shoulder) to take over Wells' spot in the rotation.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Royals host the Angels, try to extend home win streak

Los Angeles Angels (40-56, fourth in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (39-57, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (1-4, 5.60 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Royals: Angel Zerpa (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -122, Angels +103; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas...
KANSAS CITY, MO

