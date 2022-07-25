ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels' Michael Stefanic: Riding pine Monday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Stefanic isn't in the lineup Monday against the Royals. Stefanic has...

CBS Sports

Cardinals trade deadline preview: Biggest needs, targets, top trade chips as St. Louis eyes Juan Soto

The St. Louis Cardinals are angling for their fourth straight postseason appearance. There's some pressure to make that happen and then achieve a deep run. That's because this past offseason, the Cardinals made the surprise decision to move on from manager Mike Shildt despite his strong track record of success. In his place is first-time big-league skipper Oliver Marmol.
Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani, Max Stassi homer as Angels blank Royals

Jose Suarez threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings and Shohei Ohtani and Max Stassi homered to lift the visiting Los Angeles Angels to a 6-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday. Suarez, who pitched more than five innings for just the second time this season, gave up three hits,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Brandon Marsh batting eighth for Angels on Wednesday

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brandon Marsh is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Marsh will start in left field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Brad Keller and the Royals. Jo Adell moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Marsh for 10.0 FanDuel...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Nationals' Maikel Franco: Riding pine Monday

Franco isn't starting Monday against the Dodgers. Franco went 1-for-6 with two strikeouts over the two games following the All-Star break, but he'll be held out of the starting nine for a second consecutive matchup Monday. Ehire Adrianza is starting at third base and batting eighth.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Placed on 10-day IL

Cooper was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right wrist contusion, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper will head to the injured list, retroactive to Sunday, after being hit on the right wrist by a pitch Saturday versus the Pirates. The first baseman was forced to miss the last two games with the injury and will now be away from the team until August 3 at the soonest. Lewin Diaz was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday to replace Cooper on the active roster.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Receives maintenance day

Rutschman is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Rutschman will be one of three Orioles regulars on the bench as the team closes its series against Tampa Bay with a game that begins at 12:35 p.m. local time. Robinson Chirinos will check in behind the dish for Rutschman, who has gone 7-for-17 with three doubles, a 6:4 BB:K, four runs and one RBI in his six starts since the All-Star break.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jon Berti: Resumes baseball activities

Berti (groin) hit in the cage and ran recently, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com. Berti has been on the injured list with a left groin strain since July 15, but it's encouraging to see him resume baseball activities. It's not yet clear when the 32-year-old will be able to rejoin the Marlins or whether he'll require a rehab assignment at some point.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Settles for no-decision

Gallen hurled five innings against San Francisco on Wednesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out five batters. He did not factor in the decision. Gallen wasn't overpowering in the outing, but he allowed only one extra-base hit and limited the Giants to...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Yandy Diaz: Gets rest Thursday

Diaz is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Diaz had started in each of the Rays' first six contests out of the All-Star break, so he's likely receiving a routine breather Thursday while Tampa Bay closes out its series in Baltimore with a game that begins at 12:35 p.m. ET. Isaac Paredes will fill in at third base for Diaz, who went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's 6-4 win.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Grabs win Tuesday

Kopech (4-6) allowed six hits and three walks while striking out four in 5.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Rockies. Kopech escaped Coors Field unscathed, even though he permitted nine baserunners for the third time in four starts. The White Sox took the lead in the fourth inning and held onto it to give Kopech consecutive wins for the first time this year. He's posted a steady 3.16 ERA with a 1.21 WHIP and 78:45 K:BB through 88.1 innings in 18 starts. The right-hander is projected for a favorable home start versus the Royals next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jonathan Arauz: Likely to avoid surgery

Arauz doesn't believe he'll need surgery for his sprained right middle finger, but he could need four weeks for the ligament to fully heal, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports. Arauz's decision to forgo surgery will give him a more realistic chance to play again in 2022, but he...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Twins' Miguel Sano: Activated from IL

Sano (knee) was activated from the 60-day injured list Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sano needed to be activated Monday to avoid an extension of his rehab assignment, and the team made the move official Monday evening. He was batting .093 with a home run, three RBI and one stolen base through 17 games before undergoing surgery in mid-May to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. It's unclear as to the type of role Sano will play on the active roster.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Not in Monday's lineup

Bryant isn't starting Monday against the Brewers. Bryant is getting a breather Monday after he went 4-for-14 with a homer, two doubles, three runs, two RBI, two walks and two strikeouts over the last three games. Yonathan Daza will start in left field and bat second.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Tyler Wells: Exits with back injury

Wells was removed from Wednesday's start against the Rays with lower-back discomfort, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. The right-hander surrendered four earned runs on six hits with five strikeouts and zero walks before being lifted during the fifth inning, and he ended up not factoring in the decision. It's unclear if the injury will affect Wells' availability for his next turn through the rotation, which tentatively lines up for Monday at Texas.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: Exits Tuesday's contest

Bart left Tuesday's game versus the Diamondbacks with an illness, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Manager Gabe Kapler said Bart was "ghost white" and throwing up. It's unclear if the 25-year-old catcher will have to miss a game or two -- Wednesday's series finale against Arizona is an afternoon affiar. Bart likely would have sat out a day game after a night game anyway, so it's unclear if he will be available off the bench. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Tuesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

