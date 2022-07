TOPEKA, Kan. (KS Reflector) - Gov. Laura Kelly has raised more than double what her Republican challenger, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, raised so far this year. New fundraising reports show that Schmidt, who is without a major primary opponent, raised $707,279.02 from Jan. 1 to July 21. Kelly, on the other hand, brought in $1.5 million for her reelection campaign.

