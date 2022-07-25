ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Paul Sorvino Dead: ‘Goodfellas’ Star, Mira Sorvino’s Dad Dies at 83

By Michelle McGahan
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dxGl5_0gsPQQYI00
Paul Sorvino. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (9199345a)

Paul Sorvino has died at age 83, the late Goodfellas star’s wife, Dee Dee Sorvino, announced in an emotional statement to Us Weekly.

“Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage,” she said in a press release. The Law & Order alum died the morning of Monday, July 25, with Dee Dee “by his side,” the announcement noted.

Paul’s publicist Roger Neal revealed that the critically acclaimed actor died at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Godfather of Harlem alum “passed from natural causes and had dealt with health issues over the past few years,” the release stated, noting that Paul “will be interred at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, in the Garden of Legends.”

Paul is survived by his three children: Academy Award-winning daughter Mira Sorvino, Amanda Sorvino and Michael Sorvino who he shared with ex-wife Lorraine Davis, as well as five grandchildren.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g8Rne_0gsPQQYI00
Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

In addition to 1990’s Goodfellas, in which he starred alongside Robert DeNiro, Ray Liotta and Joe Pesci as mobster “Big” Paulie Cicero, the SAG Award nominee made a splash in multiple films during the decade, including The Rocketeer, Nixon, Money Talks and more. Paul was also known for his roles on Law & Order and on early 2000s dramedy series That’s Life and Still Standing. From 2019 to 2021, he starred on The Godfather of Harlem, and he completed filming on several upcoming projects prior to his death.

In his decades-long career, the New York native worked in multiple facets of the entertainment industry. Paul was nominated for a 1973 Tony Award for his work on Broadway’s That Championship Season, which he reprised in the 1999 TV movie (which he also directed). Offscreen, the legendary thespian was also an opera singer and a sculptor, per the press release announcing his passing.

Though the release did not specify the health issues Paul was dealing with in the years prior to his death, the multi-hyphenate founded the Sorvino Asthma Foundation in 1993 due to his own battle with the condition.

In an interview with Ability Magazine, he revealed that although he was “essentially asthma-free” at that point — after suffering from the debilitating condition for decades — he started the organization to help those who were struggling.

Recalling a moment in a Broadway show when he was 25, Paul explained that his life was saved by two costars who taught him “breathing exercises” to help work through his asthma — which he passed down to son Michael.

“Without meeting them, I think my asthma would probably have progressed to the point where I would have been continually on steroid medications. It would have changed my life entirely, if not ended it early,” he said at the time. “I probably would not have survived to the age I am now — and surely my son would not have survived. He’s extraordinarily allergic and I believe would have died at age 4. I know he would have, if I had not known how to help him.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Mira Sorvino Speaks out Following Father Paul Sorvino's Death

Paul Sorvino's daughter Mira Sorvino paid tribute to the late star on Monday following the Goodfellas actor's death. He was 83. Mira, 54, famously thanked Sorvino when she accepted her Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 1996, bringing her father to tears in one of the best moments of an Oscars ceremony.
CELEBRITIES
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Actor L.Q. Jones Dead at 94

L.Q. Jones -- a versatile character actor whose career dates back to the 1950s -- has died. His death was confirmed by his family, who says he passed of natural causes in the Hollywood Hills surrounded by loved ones ... this according to Variety. Jones had over 160 acting credits...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Vibe

With No Living Will, Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 Million Estate To Be Split Amongst Wife And Parents

Click here to read the full article. Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 million estate will be divided amongst his immediate family. At the time of his death, the beloved actor, unfortunately, did not have a will in place and his wife Taylor Simone Ledward was appointed as a representative with limited authority over the estate. Now, his widow is requesting that the estate be split as 50 percent to her late husband’s parents, Leroy and Carolyn, and the other half to herself. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Mrs. Boseman requested reimbursements of $7,495 for a mausoleum crypt at the...
ANDERSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Pesci
Person
Cicero
Person
Mira Sorvino
Person
Ray Liotta
Person
Paul Sorvino
Person
Robert Deniro
The Independent

Hollywood mourns the loss of three gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta

Hollywood is mourning the loss of three of the gangster movie genre greats, Tony Sirico, James Caan, and Ray Liotta, all of whom have died within the last three months.Those paying tribute joked that the trio, known for their appearances in Goodfellas and other classic films, would now be having “a sit down up in Heaven”.All three men are reported to not have expressed initial interest in acting, and pursued different paths before finding their break-out roles.Sirico, best known for his performance as the wise-cracking Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, died on Friday July 8 at the age of 79.It comes two...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

James Caan Cause of Death Confirmed After His Passing At The Age Of 82

One of Hollywood’s most respected leading men died on Wednesday July 6, and now James Caan‘s cause of death has been revealed. The Oscar-nominated Godfather icon, 82, died from heart attack and coronary artery disease per the document obtained by TMZ. The official coroner’s report/medical statement stated that James also suffered from obstructive pulmonary disease and congestive heart failure, and succumbed to the conditions at 9:02 PM at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California on July 6. The iconic actor has been buried at Eden Memorial Park.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mayo Clinic#Money Talks
ScreenCrush

Every Actor Who Passed on Starring in ‘Die Hard’

The success of Die Hard helped catapult Bruce Willis to bona fide Hollywood A-list status, but the action blockbuster could have been very different had producers gotten any of the actors they'd previously considered to play John McClane. Before Die Hard, Willis was generally regarded as a television star. The...
MOVIES
Vibe

Lil Wayne Mourns The Officer Who Saved His Life At 12 Years Old

Lil Wayne is grieving the passing of Robert Hoobler, the former New Orleans cop who saved his life following a suicide attempt with a gun at 12 years old. The 65-year-old’s body was found in his Old Jefferson home on Friday (July 22). After Lil Wayne got wind of the news, he took his mourning to Instagram to share his sentiments about the hero of his life.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

176K+
Followers
20K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy