ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

UPDATE 1-Brazil may export corn to China in the second half

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

SAO PAULO, July 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian and Chinese officials are re-discussing a trade protocol so that Brazil can ship corn to China sooner than intended, Brazilian Agriculture Minister Marcos Montes said on Monday. Montes said the successful revision of the protocol would allow Brazilian corn to be exported...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
Agriculture Online

Soybeans, corn hit week-highs on U.S. crop woes

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans futures hit a two-week high while corn hit a one-week high on Wednesday as renewed concerns over hot and dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest continued to support the market. Wheat extended gains on growing doubts that an agreement to reopen maritime grain exports out of Ukraine would be implemented soon.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA attache sees Argentina 2022/23 wheat exports at 12.35 million T

July 25 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Buenos Aires:. "Wheat exports for marketing year (MY) 2022-2023 are forecast at 12.35 million tons, l.15 million tons lower than USDA's official number as a...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Business Economics#Sao Paulo#Chinese#Brazilian
Agriculture Online

Ukraine says its grain exports down 47% so far in 2022/23 season

KYIV, July 27 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports in the first 26 days of July, the first month of the 2022/23 season, were down 47% year on year at 1.23 million tonnes, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday. Grain exports for the 2021/22 season ending June 30 rose 8.5% to...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil to harvest more wheat regardless of GMO, says Embrapa

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's goal to produce all of the wheat it needs in the space of 10 years does not factor in use of transgenic plants, Celso Moretti, head of agricultural research agency Embrapa, told Reuters on Tuesday. Speaking on the sidelines of an international conference,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Agriculture Online

Monitoring centre for Ukrainian grain exports to open in Istanbul on Wednesday -Turkey

ANKARA, July 26 (Reuters) - A joint coordination centre (JCC) for Ukrainian grain exports under a U.N.-brokered deal will be opened in a ceremony in Istanbul on Wednesday, Turkey's defence ministry said on Tuesday. Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations signed the accord last week to resume Ukraine's grain...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

TABLE-South Africa's 2021/2022 crop estimates

July 27 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Crop Estimates Committee released its latest crop estimates on Wednesday, here is a breakdown of the data. SUMMER CROPS – SIXTH PRODUCTION ESTIMATE 2022 SEASON LATEST PREVIOUS 2021 ESTIMATE ESTIMATE White Maize Area 1,575,000 ha 1,575,000 ha 1,691,900 ha Production 7,470,400 T 7,470,400 T 8,600,000 T Yellow Maize Area 1,048,000 ha 1,048,000 ha 1,063,500 ha Production 7,243,400 T 7,208,400 T 7,715,000 T Total Maize Area 2,623,000 ha 2,623,000 ha 2,755,400 ha Production 14,713,800 T 14,678,800 T 16,315,000 T Sunflower Seed Area 670,700 ha 670,700 ha 477,800 ha Production 922,750 T 961,350 T 678,000 T Soya Beans Area 925,300 ha 925,300 ha 827,100 ha Production 2,151,350 T 2,091,350 T 1,897,000 T Ground Nuts Area 43,400 ha 43,400 ha 38,550 ha Production 49,000 T 54,900 T 64,300 T Sorghum Area 37,200 ha 37,200 ha 49,200 ha Production 136,200 T 140,820 T 215,000 T Dry Beans Area 42,900 ha 42,900 ha 47,390 ha Production 51,720 T 53,565 T 57,672 T PRELIMINARY AREA PLANTED FOR 2022 WINTER CROPS LATEST 2021 Wheat Area 553,900 ha 523,500 ha Production - 2,285,000 T Barley Area 106,600 ha 94,730 ha Production - 334,000 T Canola Area 121,200 ha 100,000 Ha Production - 198,100 T Oats Area 30,150 ha 36,250 ha Production - 59,000 T Sweet Lupine Area 30,000 ha 22,000 ha Production - - (Reporting by Nelson Banya)
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Agriculture Online

Agritel puts French soft wheat harvest at 33.44 mln T after survey

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - French consultancy Agritel on Tuesday pegged the soft wheat crop in France, the European Union's largest wheat grower, to fall 5.6% this year to 33.44 million tonnes after adverse weather cut yields in most parts of the country. Agritel's estimate on Tuesday, based on a...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

No relief for EU maize crops as drought drags on in Europe

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - More dry and hot weather expected in the coming weeks in key European maize growing regions is expected to cause further damage to crops already stressed by a dry spring and sweltering temperatures earlier this month, experts said. A lower maize (corn) harvest in the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybeans climb as U.S. crop ratings drop

CHICAGO, July 26 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures prices rallied on Tuesday as hot, dry conditions threatened both crops. Wheat climbed on concerns over implementation of an agreement to open a corridor for Ukrainian grain exports, following a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian port of Odesa over the weekend.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA attache sees Australia 2022/23 wheat crop at 31 million T

July 27 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Canberra:. "Australia is expected to produce a third consecutive big grain crop in marketing year (MY) 2022/23 after a record setting winter crop and strong summer crop production in MY 2021/22. Another broadly favorable set of conditions around the time of winter grain planting and the early growth phase across most production regions bodes well for wheat and barley production in MY 2022/23. Wheat production is forecast at 31 million metric tons (MMT), down from the record-breaking MY 2021/22 crop of 36.3 MMT but still the fourth largest in history. Similarly, barley production is forecast at 11 MMT, down from the previous year’s 13.7 MMT record."
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans, corn rise as U.S. crop faces heat; wheat also higher

SINGAPORE/PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures extended gains on Thursday, as hot and dry weather conditions expected in parts of the U.S. Midwest threaten to reduce yields. Wheat rose more than 2% on strong international demand at a time when doubts remain on how fast Ukraine's exports through the Black Sea will be allowed to resume.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn eases from one-week high, U.S. crop woes limit losses

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures eased from a one-week high on Wednesday, while concerns over hot and dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest provided a floor under the market. Wheat lost ground, while soybeans fell for the first time in four sessions. The most-active corn...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian can't be relied on to allow Ukrainian grain exports, says Polish PM

WARSAW, July 27 (Reuters) - Russia cannot be trusted to honour an agreement to allow the export of Ukrainian grain from Odesa, the Polish prime minister said on Wednesday, after Moscow launcehed a missile strike on the Black Sea port. "The day after the signing (of the agreement), the Russian...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn firm on anticipated heat stress; wheat follows higher

CHICAGO, July 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures extended gains on Thursday, as expectations for hot and dry weather conditions in the coming weeks across parts of the U.S. Midwest threaten yields. Wheat followed higher as there was still some uncertainty about the volume of Ukraine's exports through...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 3-Grain merchant ADM expects strong profits as supplies stay tight

(New throughout, adds executives' comments from earnings call) July 26 (Reuters) - Tight global grain supplies are expected to keep profits at crop merchant Archer-Daniels-Midland Co strong for the rest of the year, executives said on Tuesday, with shipments from Ukraine likely to restart slowly. Shares climbed 5% to their...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Bunge lifts profit forecast on tight global crop supplies

(Adds outlook, industry background) July 27 (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd raised its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday as the global farm commodities merchant benefits from higher demand and tighter supplies of essential crops. Russia's invasion of major corn and wheat exporter Ukraine has driven up demand for crops supply-chain middlemen...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy