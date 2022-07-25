UPDATE 1-Brazil may export corn to China in the second half

July 27 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Crop Estimates Committee released its latest crop estimates on Wednesday, here is a breakdown of the data. SUMMER CROPS – SIXTH PRODUCTION ESTIMATE 2022 SEASON LATEST PREVIOUS 2021 ESTIMATE ESTIMATE White Maize Area 1,575,000 ha 1,575,000 ha 1,691,900 ha Production 7,470,400 T 7,470,400 T 8,600,000 T Yellow Maize Area 1,048,000 ha 1,048,000 ha 1,063,500 ha Production 7,243,400 T 7,208,400 T 7,715,000 T Total Maize Area 2,623,000 ha 2,623,000 ha 2,755,400 ha Production 14,713,800 T 14,678,800 T 16,315,000 T Sunflower Seed Area 670,700 ha 670,700 ha 477,800 ha Production 922,750 T 961,350 T 678,000 T Soya Beans Area 925,300 ha 925,300 ha 827,100 ha Production 2,151,350 T 2,091,350 T 1,897,000 T Ground Nuts Area 43,400 ha 43,400 ha 38,550 ha Production 49,000 T 54,900 T 64,300 T Sorghum Area 37,200 ha 37,200 ha 49,200 ha Production 136,200 T 140,820 T 215,000 T Dry Beans Area 42,900 ha 42,900 ha 47,390 ha Production 51,720 T 53,565 T 57,672 T PRELIMINARY AREA PLANTED FOR 2022 WINTER CROPS LATEST 2021 Wheat Area 553,900 ha 523,500 ha Production - 2,285,000 T Barley Area 106,600 ha 94,730 ha Production - 334,000 T Canola Area 121,200 ha 100,000 Ha Production - 198,100 T Oats Area 30,150 ha 36,250 ha Production - 59,000 T Sweet Lupine Area 30,000 ha 22,000 ha Production - - (Reporting by Nelson Banya)
