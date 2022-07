STONECREST, Georgia (WGCL) -- A grieving widow spoke to CBS46 just days after a falling tree killed her husband in DeKalb County. Abimael Ortiz passed away over the weekend after initially being taken to the hospital in DeKalb County after being struck by that tree. His family describes him as a loving person who loved to cook and enjoyed the presence of family and friends, as well as someone very active in their church.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO