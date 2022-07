The town of Dillon christened its new 40-foot work barge, The Ms. Blakely, Friday, July 15. Dillon Marina Director Craig Simpson said The Ms. Blakely was purchased by the town of Dillon with the intent of it being a shared resource between it and the town of Frisco, Denver Water, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Forest Service. The barge, he said, represents the community’s commitment to the Dillon Reservoir and its many partners.

