New bowl projection pits Arkansas against this Big 12 team

By Taylor Jones
 2 days ago
We are just over a month away from the start of the 2022 college football season, but it is never too early to prepare for Arkansas’ postseason destination.

College Football News recently released their projections for every bowl this season and has Arkansas competing in the Texas Bowl against former Southwest Conference rival, Baylor at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on December 28 at 8 p.m. CDT on ESPN.

If Arkansas were to indeed play in the Texas Bowl, it would mark the final game of a busy day in Bowl Season. Three games will be played on December 28, leading up to kickoff of the Texas Bowl including the Military Bowl in Annapolis, Maryland, the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee, and the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, California.

Arkansas and Baylor have not met on the football field since 1991, but have a strong rivalry that dates back to 1904. The Razorbacks and Bears played 70 times in their history, and played every year from 1945-1991.

The last time that Arkansas played a bowl game against a former member of the SWC was the 2014 Texas Bowl against the Texas Longhorns, a game that Arkansas won 31-7.

GoAheadMakeMyDay
1d ago

Arkansas will play......whoever has enough money to recruit the best players. It's not about passion anymore. College football is dead.

Sooners receive Crystal Ball prediction for 4-star DL Derrick LeBlanc with commitment coming this week

The month of July might need to be renamed after Brent Venables after all the recruiting success the Sooners have had since the calendar turned. Oklahoma added another commitment on Monday in four-star cornerback Jasiah Wagoner, a top five player out of the state of Washington. Wagoner is the eighth commitment in the month of July and the 13th commitment since June 1.
NORMAN, OK
