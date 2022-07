ARK SPECIAL SESSION AGENDA- Arkansas lawmakers will meet in special legislative session to take place in August, the main focus of which is to deal with Arkansas’ $1.6 billion surplus fund, a fund that has grown thanks to increased revenue collections caused by the state’s economic growth of late. Governor Asa Hutchinson has called for the special session as he wants lawmakers to provide tax relief for Arkansas taxpayers who are currently dealing with higher inflation. Hutchinson wants to speed up lowering the personal state income tax rate which has already been approved by lawmakers to 4.9%, a rate that as of now is scheduled for 2025.

